Due to health reasons, Dielle Anjos and two other competitors left The Voice Brasil

Three participants left The Voice Brasil due to health problems. The announcement was made by André Marques at the beginning of this Monday (20) program that defines the finalists.
Among the disqualified candidates is Dielle Anjos, from Guanambi. Danilo Moreno, eliminated in the previous episode of the program, was called to his place on the team Cláudia Leite.
Carlos Filho, from Team Lulu Santos, was also disqualified for the same reason. He was replaced by Júlia Paz. Finally, Nêgamanda, from the Brown team, replaces Lusa Ngaca.
The network did not give details about the decision to remove the competitors, limiting only to saying that it has been following Health and safety protocols to the letter.
Shortly after the announcement of the station, Dielle Anjos spoke on her social networks and informed that she and the two competitors tested positive for Influenza A and are with many symptoms of the disease, but are fine.
Unfortunately, three voices will not be with us tonight so that we can continue to adhere to our health and safety protocols. They are: Lysa Ngaca, from Team Brown. Dielle Anjos, from Team Claudia. And Carlos Filho, from Team Lulu.
The three leave the competition and, with that, other voices will be back in contention. Everyone is fine. We are following them all and rooting for the prompt recovery of these great talents.
Dielle’s trajectory
Dielle Anjos joined The Voice Brasil by presenting the song “Nem tchum” in the battle of blind auditions. At this stage, she caught the attention of Claudia Leitte, who turned her chair around and approved the presentation of the guanambiense.
In the second phase, called “Tira Teima”, the singer formed a duet with the Pernambuco native from Caruaru, Dayse Rosa and was chosen by the technique to continue in the competition. They performed the song “Leão do Norte” by Lenine.
Finally, in the battle of technicians, shown this Tuesday (7), Dielle advanced by interpreting the song “”Encontros e Despedidas”, by Fernando Brant and Milton Nascimento. She competed for the spot with singer Dida Larruscain, representative of Michel Teló’s team, who sang “Gente Humilde”, by Chico Buarque and Vinícius de Moraes.
The choice of who continues was left to the other technicians. Carlinhos Brown chose Dielle and Iza chose Dida. The decision was made by Lulu Santos, who gave the place to Guanambiense. “I go for the sympathy I have for Guanambi,” said the singer who is married to a Guanambi native.
In the Remix phase, Dielle performed and was saved by Cláudia Leitte to remain on the team. She presented the song “Conto de Areia”, a success in the voice of singer Clara Nunes. (see the presentation).
Last Thursday (16), the guanambiense performed at the live stage with the song “Explode Coração”, by Gonzaguinha, a success in the voice of Maria Betânia. She got 52.39% of the votes and reached the semifinals.
The singer’s participation in The Voice Brasil is making a lot of people excited in Guanambi. Whenever the artist performs, the name of the city is mentioned and she even said during one of the presentations that she is very happy to be the first singer from Guanambi in the competition.
Dielle’s Performances