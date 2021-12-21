Due to health reasons, Dielle Anjos and two other competitors left The Voice Brasil

Three participants left The Voice Brasil due to health problems. The announcement was made by André Marques at the beginning of this Monday (20) program that defines the finalists.

Among the disqualified candidates is Dielle Anjos, from Guanambi. Danilo Moreno, eliminated in the previous episode of the program, was called to his place on the team Cláudia Leite.

Carlos Filho, from Team Lulu Santos, was also disqualified for the same reason. He was replaced by Júlia Paz. Finally, Nêgamanda, from the Brown team, replaces Lusa Ngaca.

The network did not give details about the decision to remove the competitors, limiting only to saying that it has been following Health and safety protocols to the letter.

Shortly after the announcement of the station, Dielle Anjos spoke on her social networks and informed that she and the two competitors tested positive for Influenza A and are with many symptoms of the disease, but are fine.

Unfortunately, three voices will not be with us tonight so that we can continue to adhere to our health and safety protocols. They are: Lysa Ngaca, from Team Brown. Dielle Anjos, from Team Claudia. And Carlos Filho, from Team Lulu.