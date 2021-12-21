Eco-friendly design and fisheye camera: what to expect from the Realme GT2 Pro – 12/20/2021

Chinese company Realme, which arrived in Brazil in early 2021, released some of the features of its first high-end smartphone, the GT2 Pro. The announcement, made this Monday (20) during a live on the brand YouTubes YouTube channel, promises improvements in Wi-Fi and 5G signals, fisheye mode cameras and the largest fields of view on the market, plus a sustainable design.

The most curious thing is that the brand only talked about features, and did not inform the release date or reveal photos of the devices (a conventional version and a Pro version are expected). For now, we know that the most advanced model, the Pro, should be aimed at the gamer audience and, like every device in this category, should come with a higher price.

The Chinese company promises three innovations for its next phone: sustainable design, a new camera with a larger field of view, and improved Wi-Fi and 5G signal reception.

New sustainable design

Realme’s next-generation device uses bio-based materials, which makes the company claim its device is “sustainable by design.”

Named “Paper Tech Master Design”, the rear of the GT 2 is inspired by the awareness of climate change and the search for a sustainable future. The choice also reflects a market positioning aimed at the brand’s Generation Z consumers, who are more willing to purchase products with an ecological footprint.

With the use of a biopolymer, Realme says the GT2 Pro will be the first in the world to use bio-based materials in its manufacture. The material was developed in partnership with Sabic, a biomaterials company certified by the ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) and promises to be strong and durable like traditional materials. But, emitting 63% less carbon per kilo produced and replacing up to 35% of the potential consumption of fossil raw materials.

The eco-design was also applied to smartphone packaging, with cases that use only 0.3% plastic. The ink to color the box is soy-based, with low toxicity when compared to traditional ink.

The brand has not released images. For now, what you have is just an image of the rear leaked by specialized websites of how the GT2 Pro’s camera area should be.

According to 911 Mobiles and OnLeaks, this should be the look of the rear of the Realme GT2 Pro Image: Reproduction/911Mobiles and OnLeaks

Ultrawide camera with 150° and fisheye mode

The second news announced for the GT 2 Pro is the wide-angle (ultrawide) camera with a 150º field of view, the first on the market. Ultrawide lenses are often used in landscape and building photography as they allow you to capture a wider perspective in every shot.

With this camera, the Realme GT 2 Pro expands the phone’s field of view by 278% compared to 84° for the main camera, and 20% compared to 128° for the secondary camera.

The GT 2 Pro will also be the first device with integrated fisheye mode. Inspired by the fisheye lens of the photographic industry, this mode allows you to produce long-depth perspectives and effects.

Realme GT2 Pro will have fish eye camera mode Image: Disclosure

In addition to these innovations, the Chinese company’s new top-of-the-line camera will also feature the X3 Super Zoom and Starry Mode, capable of taking high-resolution photos of the night sky, present in phones of previous generations.

Antennas and more antennas

Focused on the gaming industry, the GT 2 Pro also brings signal improvements, with more stability and improving the connection experience

The Realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with the Antenna Array Matrix System, an antenna array system consisting of three technologies: an intelligent antenna switching system, Wi-Fi signal booster and 360° approximation communication technology.

The antenna switching technology is the world’s first ultra-wideband (HyperSmart) technology and has two main features: it supports up to 48 global frequency bands, covering more than 150 countries and regions around the world; and an antenna design with 12 signal transmission points.

Realme promises an antenna array system that will allow good Wi-Fi and 5G signal reception Image: Reproduction

The most common designs feature 4 antennas, two at the top and two at the base of the phone. When using the smartphone horizontally, their signal can be blocked, generating connection instabilities. The GT 2 Pro, to solve this problem, was developed with 12 antennas, capable of capturing signals in all directions with the same quality. In addition, the antenna switching technology makes the device monitor the signal from all antennas simultaneously and select the one with the best signal.

According to the presentation, this technology is effective in weak signal locations, such as elevators and subway stations. The company’s tests at these locations showed that the technology improved the signal by 3dB (decibels) over previous generation 4-antenna devices, a signal improvement of up to 2x. The technology also promises to optimize the 5G signal, reducing lag (delay) in weak signal locations.

Regarding the Wi-Fi booster, the GT 2 Pro brings a symmetrical design of the Wi-Fi antennas to better balance the signal around the smartphone. This means that if the distance from the router is constant, it is possible to receive the same signal quality from anywhere on the phone. In Realme’s tests, the Wi-Fi signal stability showed a 20% improvement when compared to an asymmetrical antenna design.

In addition to all this, the GT 2 Pro also comes with NFC 360° technology, an optimization in the communication system between proximity devices, used for proximity payments, for example.

The smartphone will have three main antennas that act as NFC signal transceivers, increasing the detection area by 500% and the recognition distance by 20%. The entire top of the device detects NFC signals in any direction, making it easy to use technology for credit cards and smartphones.