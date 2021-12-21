Elon Musk reveals the most important professions of the future

Yahoo Originals

Mari Maria talks about haters and controversy with makeup shades

Mari Maria is an internet phenomenon. With 19 million followers on Instagram alone, and more than 800 million views on Youtube, the influencer has conquered its space as one of the main beauty names in Brazil. With astronomical numbers, Mari also faces the brunt of all this recognition: the haters. Guest at this week’s Yahoo Interview, she opened up about the attacks she receives on the internet. Maria was criticized when she launched her makeup line, her followers complained that she lacked representation with the choice of more shades in the skin base line. “When I saw the reviews, I took most of them. When we started the brand, we had a range of ten base tones, more or less. We were well questioned at the beginning asking for more tones, we managed to bring twice as much, even more than twice as much. Now we have 24 shades, but it’s not enough yet, I think it’s possible to increase more. There is always room to grow and improve. We are still growing. Brazil is a country with a lot of diversity, it’s really important.” With seven years of career, Mari has already faced waves of hatred on the internet and remembers how important it was to mature about the culture of cancellation. “At the beginning, it did me a lot of harm. I suffered a wave of strong hatred, I thought: “people, why am I suffering so much hate?”. I started to review the critical comments that were constructive and see what I could improve on. If the person is seeing something, from their point of view, that I can improve on, why not accept it? The haters are there just to decrease, but there are people who are there to make you grow in some way”, he analyzes. Famous for her sardines on her face and her acceptance process, Mari recalled that she suffered a lot of bullying when she was little because of the brands. “I really liked makeup because of my sardines. People said that my face was dirty, that I didn’t clean my face properly. I thought having freckles was an ugly thing, I couldn’t see myself looking pretty. As almost nobody had it at home, I kind of took it through my life as something that wasn’t pretty.” With her husband’s support, Mari began to look at herself differently in the mirror and rediscover herself as a woman. “My husband liked sardines because of his mother, who had freckles. He always said: “Wow, you don’t need to hide it.” saying on my channel it was beautiful, it was cool to show up without a base, it was one of the things that supported me. I had to go through that to be where I am, to learn and evolve. So, I’m grateful.”