Embraer (EMBR3): Eve signs deal to combine business with Zanite and to be listed in NY; share jump 15%

After announcing the start of negotiations in June, Embraer (EMBR3) announced this Tuesday (21) that its subsidiaries Eve and Embraer Aircraft Holding (EAH) have entered into a business combination agreement with Zanite Acquisition, a publicly-held company in the United States, with specific purpose for the acquisition of businesses (SPAC, its acronym in English).

The combination will be accomplished through an exchange of Eve units, which are held by EAH, for Zanite common shares. Upon completion of the exchange, Zanite will hold 100% of Eve’s shares and Zanite will change its name to EVE Holding.

In the context of the combination, the company also signed contracts for the supply of products, raw materials and services to Eve, which are already in force, and which will continue after the implementation of the combination.

After the news, Embraer’s ADRs ERJ (in practice, the shares traded by the company on the NYSE), already rose about 14% during the morning on the pre-market of the New York Stock Exchange; at 9:49 am (Eastern time), the earnings were 14.32%, at US$ 15.89. At 10:21 am (Brasilia time), on B3, EMBR3 shares rose sharply, with gains of 14.97%, at R$22.89.

Upon the closing of the combination, EAH will own 237.5 million shares of New Eve common stock, representing approximately 82% of the total New Eve common shares. EAH will receive 220 million common shares in exchange for Eve units and 17.5 million lawsuits against EAH contribution of $175 million in cash.

The remaining common shares will be held by Zanite’s market shareholders, Zanite’s sponsor (sponsor) and certain investors who enter into subscription agreements to purchase Zanite’s common shares upon completion of the combination.

Embraer has also entered into agreements with some strategic investors to protect these investors against variations of up to US$ 30 million in the value of their investment commitments, through the granting of credits for the purchase of parts or payment in cash for the transfer of shares from New Eve to Embraer.

Nova Eve will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and will be required to publish reports and financial information on its activities in accordance with the regulations of the CVM of the United States of America (SEC).

Finally, the Combination, which was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of Zanite and the company, is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022, subject to obtaining approval from regulatory bodies.

Eve is the urban air mobility company created by Embraer and established as an independent company in October 2020. Proceeds from the transaction will be used to expand the development and commercialization of the

Eve’s urban air mobility solution, comprising eVTOL design and production, service and support, fleet operations and urban air traffic management.

The order flow is estimated at approximately US$5.2 billion, Embraer said, comprising 1,735 vehicle orders, through non-binding letters of intent from 17 customers, including fixed-wing and helicopter operators, aircraft leasing and shared transport platform partners.

The company’s pro forma implied value is approximately $2.4 billion and the pro forma book value is approximately $2.9 billion.

In a brief analysis, Bradesco BBI says that the transaction may materialize US$13.00 per ADR ERJ or R$18.70 per EMBR3 asset. The bank also says the M&A transaction was 20% above the value of the June 2021 article by Bloomberg, which assigned a valuation of about $2 billion to Eve (completing to $2.4 billion).

According to the estimates, if the company’s value on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EV/Ebitda) expected for 2022 of Embraer’s current 2022 is adjusted by 7.1 times for this participation in Eve, the stock is really trading at an attractive 2.3 times valuation.

The bank maintains an outperform valuation for the ADR ERJ, with a target price of US$26.00.

