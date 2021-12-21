Emir of Dubai sentenced to pay more than R$4.1 billion to ex-wife and children

The British court sentenced Dubai’s emir Mohamed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, this Tuesday (21), to pay his ex-wife and children 550 million pounds (US$ 725 million or more than R$ 4 .1 billion). The emir of Dubai commands one of the seven emirates of the UAE.

According to the British press, the settlement is the largest in history ever awarded in a divorce in the United Kingdom. Judge Philip Moor’s ruling paid £251.5 million ($340 million) to 47-year-old Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussein of Jordan and £290 million ($385 million) to cover the support for their children, 14-year-old Al Jalila and 9-year-old Zayed.

Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein was one of six wives of 72-year-old al-Maktoum. However, she fled Dubai and asked for help for one of her children, in addition to the protective measure against harassment and threats.

A Jordanian, Haya is the daughter of the late King Hussein and the half-brother of King Abdullah II, who now governs the country. In addition, the princess studied philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University.

Haya was also an athlete and competed in the 2000 Olympics, in Sydney (Australia), in equestrian events. In 2004, she married the emir.

Al-Maktoum had already been convicted by the British justice, in 2020, for the kidnapping of two daughters and for threats to his ex-wife. On the occasion, the emir defended himself and stated that justice was partial in the decision.

