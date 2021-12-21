End of silence! Camila Queiroz reveals her demands with Globo | celebrities



Camila Queiroz – Reproduction/Editing

Camila QueirozReproduction / Editing

Posted 21/12/2021 08:24 | Updated 12/21/2021 10:04 AM

Rio – This Monday night, Camila Queiroz broke the silence and spoke about her departure from ‘Secret Truths’. Until then, the only official statement on the case had been that of Globo itself, which, in November, informed that the actress was no longer part of the telenovela’s cast after demanding unacceptable demands. So yesterday it was Camila’s turn to finally say what those demands were.

Thrilled, the 28-year-old actress started a video in Instagram stories and summed up saying that her demands were, in fact, the guarantee that the ‘Secret Truths’ project would continue. That way, she could give up other job offers.

“A lot was said about unacceptable contractual requirements, but these supposed requirements that I made in no way diverge from contract standards with artists or other professionals who seek to have an organization for their development. In this specific case, I suggested a guarantee for the work because I dedicate myself one more season would mean giving up other projects. Is this guarantee unusual? I don’t think so,” argued Camila, who reinforced that her requests had nothing to do with the character’s death.

“I even texted the author (Walcyr Carrasco), and told him I wouldn’t object,” explained the actress of Angel’s ‘end’.