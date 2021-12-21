English clubs decide to keep games from the last week of the year | english football

After the postponement of ten games – six of them scheduled for the last weekend – due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in several teams in the Premier League, the possibility of a change in the schedule was discussed this Monday in a virtual meeting with representatives of clubs in the first division. However, most teams decided to stick to the schedule for the last week of the year.

In an official statement released on social media, the Premier League stated that it is everyone’s intention “to keep the current calendar where it is possible to play safely”.

Twenty matches from rounds 19 and 20 of the Premier League are scheduled for next week, starting with nine games on December 26, the traditional boxing day of English football, and following with one on the 27th, ending the 19th round, six on the 28th, two on the 29th and two on the 30th, all from the 20th round.

After a break on the 31st, the Premier League returns to having games on the 1st of January, with four clashes opening the 21st round, which follows with five matches on the 2nd and one on the 3rd.

Lower vaccination rate among the major leagues

According to the website “The Athletic”, the clubs rejected the postponement of the two rounds of the final week of 2021 because they understand that it would be very difficult at this moment to readjust the calendar. There are still no scheduled dates to hold the games that have already been postponed, the clubs understand that it is necessary at this time to reinforce their protocols against Covid-19 to avoid new outbreaks that prevent further clashes.

According to information released by “BBC”, the Premier League has only 68% of players vaccinated against Covid-19 with two doses, the lowest percentage of complete immunization among the top five national leagues in Europe. Also according to “BBC”, the Italian Championship has 98% of players immunized with two doses, followed by the French (95%), German (94%) and Spanish (90%).

In the statement released on Monday, the Premier League said that “92% of players and technical committee members of clubs in the first division received one, two or three doses of vaccine against Covid-19”.

See the games postponed so far:

Brentford vs Manchester United

Burnley x Watford

Leicester x Tottenham