enjoy up to 35% off

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the newest chapter of Activision’s acclaimed FPS franchise and brings many cool elements. The title features intense multiplayer, addictive and rewarding gameplay, incredible cinematics and a campaign that puts players in memorable battles of WWII.

THE MyPlayStation prepared a special article with everything about the game. Maps, modes, Zombies revamped, Season 1 content, editions available from PlayStation Store. It is worth mentioning: the game has up to 35% off until January 5, 2022.

cinematographic campaign

The Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign features cinematic plot and visuals worthy of Hollywood productions. To immerse players in the events of the conflict, Sledgehammer Games brought in four characters with different roles in World War II: Arthur Kingsley (UK), Polina Petrova (Russia), Wade Jackson (USA) and Lieutenant Lucas Riggs (Australia).

All protagonists are inspired by real soldiers who fought in the war. From a tense narrative and the incredible journey of these soldiers, players pass through four stages of the 2nd GM: Eastern and Western Europe, the Pacific and North Africa.

The Vanguard Campaign is a story about a group of diverse soldiers who put aside their differences for a common cause: preventing a secret Nazi plot in the closing days of World War II. His mission also represents the origins of a new type of combat unit that has moved and fought like never before: the Special Forces.

Multiplayer packed with maps

There is no lack of maps in Call of Duty: Vanguard. The shooter debuted with 20 scenarios, but has already received a new one since its release: Shipment — a well-known region for the most experienced in the franchise. Check out images:

Call of Duty Modes: Vanguard

The Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer has eight modes with the most different objectives and challenges for players to overcome. The modes were created to bring out the best in each combatant and make fun at the heart of gameplay.

Against all;

Team Kill;

Low confirmed;

Domination;

Find and Destroy;

Checkpoint;

Patrol;

Battle of Champions;

In addition, the online has quick modes for players who want to join traditional matches to exchange fire without worries.

Tactical : rooms geared towards the most veterans and focused on 6v6 combat;

: rooms geared towards the most veterans and focused on 6v6 combat; Robbery : more balanced, maps will give you more breathing room and can range from 7v7 to 18v18 confrontations.

: more balanced, maps will give you more breathing room and can range from 7v7 to 18v18 confrontations. blitz: the action doesn’t stop at any time and in each corner of the map you’ll face a different threat. Ranging from 16 to 48 players in the lobby, the scenarios deliver matches from 8v8 to 24v24.

Fully Remodeled Zombies

Zombies from Call of Duty: Vanguard has been revamped for a new, more intense experience. For the first time in the franchise, the mode continues the story developed in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

The goal of the players is “stop the undead army with a new set of Dark Aether skills”. General Oberführer Wolfram Von List made a pact with a demonic entity to revive the dead, bringing not only zombies but also powerful mystical creatures.

Exploring the occult further, Zombies continues its remarkable four-player co-op gameplay.

Jump right into the action and enter a portal that will transport you through Dark Aether magic to the crux of the fight, whether you’re battling the undead on the rain-spattered roofs of the Royal Hotel or trekking through the swamps of fan-favorite Shi Not Numa. Among the objectives, explore the ever-expanding advanced operating base in Stalingrad to access classic upgrades like perks and weapon upgrades. In Zombies, it doesn’t take long to step into the knee-dead undead.

Season 1 brings a lot of content and integration with Warzone Pacific

Season 1 is now available and came with the long-awaited integration with Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific — the franchise’s free battle royale. In addition, the season has added a new operator, maps, various weapons and the well-known Control mode. Activision, as usual, includes a lot of new content every seasonal period.

new operator

Francis “Kai” Lanakila — unlocked at level zero of the Battle Pass

new maps

Paradise (Release) — a weapons test site somewhere in the Pacific Ocean hosts all task force operators for joint exercises. Medium sized map with three lanes, an underground tunnel and toxic waste pools.

Radar (Launch) — a reinvented version of the Dome, the classic Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 map. This tiny radar station in the Pacific was built for fast-paced combat.

new weapons

Cooper Carbine: Assault Rifle (Launch, Step 15 of Battle Pass) — An American hybrid rifle with SMT properties. The Cooper Carbine Short Range Assault Rifle is easy to control with rapid fire.

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle: Sniper Rifle (Launch, Step 31 of Battle Pass) — A heavy semi-automatic rifle, Gorenko delivers the most damage per shot of all weapons, capable of taking down any enemy with one shot in Multiplayer. Despite being semi-automatic, the shots in the sequence can be more difficult due to its strong recoil.

Sawtooth: Melee (Release, Step 37 of Battle Pass) — With shark teeth along its body, Sawtooth can take down and slash enemies just as well as the FS Fighting Knife.

Katana: Melee (Release) — This single-edged Japanese long sword adds another deadly melee combat option alongside the FS Fighting Knife and Sawtooth.

Back from Control mode

One of Call of Duty fan favorite modes returned for Season 1 of the game: Control, from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

The mode combines the life limit of Find and Destroy with the Conflict Zone objectives and gameplay focused on kills and kills. Two teams take turns defending two fixed capture zones on the map with limited lives. Attackers must capture both zones or eliminate defenders before time runs out.

Discounted Call of Duty Vanguard

All editions of Call of Duty: Vanguard are on sale on PlayStation Store with up to 35% off. Take note: only until January 5th, 2022!