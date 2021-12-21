Evangelica, ex-Ronaldinha recalls past in prostitution and porn | celebrities

TV Network and Dissemination Vivi Brunieri, ex-girlfriend of Ronaldo Fenômeno

In the second half of the 90’s, Vivi Brunieri became famous as the girlfriend of Ronaldo Fenômeno and, soon after, as part of the group As Ronaldinhas. Fame brought him fruits, some financially, but also traumas. Today, at 45 years of age and an evangelical missionary, Vivi speaks openly about the past. She reveals that she got rid of all the material goods she bought with the R$ 500,000 fee for the porn movie she starred in and that she shot her scenes using methamphetamine.

“It was the best thing I did in my life and the worst. The fee was very good, but I was using a lot of meth at the time, which was my rock bottom. I recorded it and went to the bathroom to snort it. I was really crazy, no it was normal. After my conversion, I got rid of all the goods I bought with the R$500,000 I earned. That was in 2014. There was nothing left. Imported car, jewelry… It didn’t make sense for me to be a missionary and live off of what I had earned making the porn movie,” said Vivi Brunieri in the “More than eight minutes” podcast.

The ex-Ronaldinha said that she met the player after her season in Japan and that, at the time, she was terrified that the press would discover how she made a living far from Brazil. “I started working with prostitution when I was 16 in Japan. I used to work at a karaoke machine and I lied that I was 19. That’s where we got clients for the show. I cried every time I had to have sex. I earned the money I needed. needed to pay off a family debt”.

The meeting with Ronaldo Fenômeno, according to her, was by chance, at the flat where she was staying in Rio. She was 19 years old at the time, the same age as the player. “He invited me to go to a pagoda and, the very next day, I was being introduced as a girlfriend at a family barbecue. Then came the invitation to go to Holland with Ronaldo. He saw dating as a way to become famous. It was for interest, there was no feeling,” he delivered.