Even happy in the MLS, Alexandre Pato swings with Santos’ interest

Alexandre Pato, who currently works at Orlando City, of MLS, would have been shaken by Santos’ interest and left his future open for 2022. The player who earns something around R$130,000/month would have received contacts from the board do Peixe and Internacional, his former club, but only the São Paulo have had conversations with the striker in recent weeks, and emerges as a likely fate of the player.

One of the big stars of MLS, Alexandre Pato is happy in the US, but would have swayed with the chance to play for Santos next season. Today, the attacker’s salaries are within the financial reality of the Santos board, which is looking for free reinforcements in the market or at the end of the contract, as is the case with Pato against Orlando City.

In recent days the attacker’s representative said that the preference would be a renewal with Orlando City, and that there were negotiations for this. However, last Sunday, while participating with his wife in the Silvio Santos program, on SBT, the player left the future open and didn’t nail a stay in the US, which could cheer Santos up.

A possible match between Pato and Santos caused a stir among fans, with greater emphasis on the support of the fans for the signing. Behind the scenes at the Vila Belmiro club, there are many managers who also support the interest in the striker, believing that the player can stand out in a possible return to Brazilian football next season, it would be the chance for the top scorer to reappear as he was in the past.

Alexandre Pato emerged as a great promise at Inter

Alexandre Pato emerged as a great promise of Brazilian football for Internacional, in 2006, he quickly transferred to Milan, where he had great moments, but had problems with injuries during his six years there. In 2013, the player arrived at Corinthians for 40 million reais, had a good start, but ended up not corresponding, he went to São Paulo, where he had a good passage, returning to Europe defending Chelsea and Villarreal, and also Tianjin Tianhai, from China, in 2019 returned to the Tricolor, but it did not stand out the same.