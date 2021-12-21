Even the PT wing against the alliance sees Lula and Alckmin closer

The Workers’ Party (PT) faces internal divergences regarding the rapprochement between ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and ex-governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (no party). However, even in the wing refractory to the alliance, according to the anchor of the CNN Daniela Lima, the understanding is that the “attraction of the two happens as if by gravity”.

Politicians could unite on a ticket to run for president in the 2022 elections, with Alckmin as Lula’s deputy.

Some members of the PT understand Alckmin as a right-wing politician, marked mainly on the issue of public safety. Another point that weighs heavily on PT members is that he was the one who would have launched Ricardo Salles, former Minister of the Environment, into politics. He also helped to make viable right-wing groups in favor of the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff (PT).

Even so, they now understand that Lula and Alckmin are increasingly converging to form the slate, making it difficult to articulate the opposite.

This Sunday (19), the former president and former governor met at a dinner promoted by the group Prerogatives, formed by lawyers, in what was the first public appearance of the two together since the rumors about the alliance began.

Also according to the anchor of CNN, the assessment of those who attended the meeting is that Lula wants Alckmin as deputy and the former governor also wants to be part of the former president’s ticket.

Alckmin and PSD

The former governor could join Gilberto Kassab’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), or the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB).

However, the PSD remains decided with the candidacy of Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), and Kassab, who also attended the dinner this Sunday, says he will not wait for Alckmin for the dispute for the government of São Paulo next year.

Also according to the anchor of CNN, the party seeks as “plan B” for the candidacy for the government of São Paulo someone who has already been a minister or mayor, for example. Someone who already “has some legacy”.

The MDB, in turn, remains firm with Simone Tebet. By April, the party hopes that the pre-candidate for the presidency will get 8% of the voting intentions in the electoral polls.

Conflicts between PSB and PT

The Brazilian Socialist Party and the PT have friction in states such as Espírito Santo, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Acre and, mainly, Pernambuco.

If Alckmin joins the PSB and the two parties compete in the 2022 elections as a federation, they will have to launch single candidates in the 2024 municipal elections – that’s because this model makes the acronyms act as one for four years.

Marília Arraes (PT) and João Campos (PSB) are political opponents, for example, and they competed in the 2020 elections for Recife’s mayor. If the federation is formed, only one could run as a candidate in 2024.

According to the policy analyst at CNN Thais Arbex, the PSB also expects from the PT, until the end of January, an answer about other state demands.

