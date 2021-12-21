Everything you need to know about the ’70 Years Tonight’ special | soap opera world

This Tuesday, 12/21, right after “Um Lugar Ao Sol”, the special “70 Anos Esta Noite” will air, celebrating 70 years of soap operas in Brazil. The program brings together stars who are part of the history of television drama and recalls memorable moments. In addition, Gshow’s World of Soap Opera has prepared a series of special content for the date. Check out everything that’s going to happen!
Special “70 Anos Esta Noite”, on the 21st, right after “Um Lugar Ao Sol”
Fernanda Montenegro, Lima Duarte, Renata Sorrah, Rodrigo Lombardi, Juliana Paes, Tony Ramos, Patrícia Pillar, Antonio Fagundes, Taís Araújo, Adriana Esteves, Claudia Raia, Carolina Dieckmann, Giovanna Antonelli and Nivea Maria are some of the stars who will brighten up the party .
Susana Vieira and Carolina Dieckmann remember roles in ‘Senhora do Destino’ in the special ’70 Anos Esta Noite’ — Photo: Globo/João Cotta
With script from Bia Braune and Celso Taddei and text supervision of George Moura, the special will present a cut that contemplates the key elements present in the soap operas, among them: the heroines, the villains and villains, the romantic couples and the story of the strength of the mothers.
Patricia Pillar, Claudia Raia and Renata Sorrah will be on the ’70 Anos Esta Noite’ special, recalling moments from their careers — Photo: Globo/ Paulo Belote
“We are going to tell the story of these 70 years by making a mix of images from archives and meetings between actors and actresses, which generated conversations about what makes the soap opera so popular and long lasting to this day” explains director Henrique Sauer.
Francisco Cuoco and Betty Faria recall their career in the ’70 Anos Esta Noite’ special — Photo: Globo
📺 Narration and scenery
Actress Jessica Ellen personifies the voice of the soap opera, in the role of narrator, guiding the audience on a tour of affective memory. In the scenario set up at Estúdios Globo, huge projections on fabrics help to promote the rescue of unforgettable scenes from this trajectory.
Rodrigo Lombardi and Juliana Paes remember the ‘Caminho das Índias’ couple in the ’70 Anos Esta Noite’ special — Photo: Globo/Paulo Belote
During the day, during Globo’s programming, a series of calls from Gshow recalls a little of our relationship with soap operas. Tati Machado brings trivia, memorable catchphrases, couples we love and much more about this immense universe.
Tati Machado presents special content about soap operas throughout Globo’s programming — Photo: Letícia Souza/Gshow
📺 soap opera of my life
Throughout the day, here at Gshow, renowned soap opera actors tell about their favorite soap operas. Marieta Severo and Antonio Fagundes have already opened the game in the podcast Novela das 9! Who else will be coming around?
Fagundes chooses ‘Renascer’ as the soap opera of his life — Photo: Globo/CEDOC
📺 artificial intelligence
In the wake of 70 years of Brazilian soap operas, Gshow is also present on Alexa, Amazon’s artificial intelligence. In this initiative, you will be able to hear trivia about the universe of soap operas, all coming directly from Gshow! On 12/21 just ask ‘Alexa, how are you?’ and, between 12/22 and 01/07, all you have to do is say ‘Alexa, trivia about soap operas’ to find out about character references and interesting facts from soap operas that marked an era.
Fernanda Montenegro remembers outstanding soap operas in the ’70 Anos Esta Noite’ special — Photo: Globo/Paulo Belote