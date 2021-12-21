ex-Milan striker is offered, but does not excite board

Gianluca Lapadula was offered to the São Paulo club, which is looking for a center forward for 2022

In recent weeks, the Peruvian-Italian Gianluca Lapadula was offered to Corinthians, which continues in the search for a center forward for 2022. helm does not rule out hiring, but he was not thrilled with the possibility.

Lapadula has a contract with the Benevento until June 2023. In September 2020, the Italians paid around 4 million euros, according to local press publications at the time, to sign the player, and they do not intend to release their main star for free.

In addition to the financial difficulty, Corinthians is also thinking of a big name, following the line of recent signings. At 31, Lapadula has stood out for the Peruvian national team, but was successful only in small teams in Italian football.

The Peruvian-Italian would like to transfer to a higher-profile league. This was expected to happen in the last transfer window, as there were negotiations with Serie A clubs, but nothing was confirmed. In the current season, scored 10 goals in 16 games by Benevento.

Since the helm went public to inform his desire to hire a center forward, several managers offered players to the club. one of them was Diego Costa, a name that pleases both the board and the Corinthians technical committee.

As determined by Sports Gazette, The Atlético-MG he has already made it clear, behind the scenes, that he does not intend to release the center forward for any Brazilian club. The club from Minas is in a comfortable financial situation and promises to make the player’s release as difficult as possible.

According to the website goal, Diego Costa’s termination fine is equivalent to the sum of the wages that the attacker has to receive until the end of 2022, when his relationship with the rooster.

This means that the helm would have to pay approximately R$ 16 million to have Diego Costa from January, in addition to offering a salary that exceeds R$ 1 million per month.

The big dream of the Corinthians board is Edinson Cavani, from Manchester United. Corinthians made inquiries and is willing to present a project for the player, if the Uruguayan terminates the bond he has signed with the English club until June 2023. A huge hindrance in hiring is the interest of the Barcelona in the athlete.