Ex-priest convicted of sexual abuse of minors – International

A former American priest was sentenced this Tuesday (21st) to 12 years in prison for sexual abuse of children at an orphanage he founded in East Timor, after a lawsuit that divided this deeply Catholic country.

At least 15 women accused 84-year-old Richard Daschbach of touching them and forcing them to have sex as children at this Catholic institution in Oecusse, a Timor enclave in Indonesia.

Oecusse District Court judges found the former Pittsburg priest guilty of multiple crimes of child abuse at this facility founded in the 1990s to house hundreds of orphans and poor children.

The initial sentence was 37 years in prison, but the judges reduced the sentence due to his advanced age.

“Richard Daschbach was sentenced to 12 years for sex crimes against minors, taking into account the age of the accused,” said the president of the court, Yudi Pamukas.

The judges requested his immediate arrest to prevent an eventual escape.

The court also ordered the Timorese authorities to compensate the victims of these abuses.

Several victims accused the priest, present in court for the verdict, of drawing up lists of children who had to spend the night with him and of multiple rapes and abuses.

Part of the population says they doubt the testimonies, often from unidentified victims who fear reprisals.

The case deeply divided this former Portuguese colony, with 97% of its Catholic population, in which the former religious, expelled by the Vatican in 2018, was highly respected.