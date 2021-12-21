Ex-Ronaldinha, missionary got rid of goods bought with porn

Vivi Brunieri was Ronaldo Fenômeno’s girlfriend in the 1990s and was part of the group As Ronaldinhas, as Vivi and Nadya França became known – the two had a relationship with the player. At 45, she says that she became a prostitute at 16 and that she got rid of the material goods she bought with the R$ 500,000 fee she earned from a porn movie. Now, she is an evangelical missionary.

“It was the best thing I did in my life and the worst. The fee was very good, but I was using a lot of meth at the time, which was my rock bottom. I recorded it and went to the bathroom to snort it. I was really crazy, no was normal,” said Vivi Brunieri to the “More than eight minutes” podcast.

“After my conversion, I got rid of all the goods I bought with the R$500,000 I earned. That was in 2014. There’s nothing left. Imported car, jewelry. It didn’t make sense for me to be a missionary and live with the that I won making the porn movie,” he said.

Vivi Brunieri in a personal archive photo with then-boyfriend Ronaldo Image: Personal Archive/Vivi Brunieri

The ex-Ronaldinha also stated that she met Ronaldo after he left Japan. “I started working with prostitution at 16 in Japan. I cried every time I had to have sex. I earned the money I needed to pay off a family debt.”

Vivi and Ronaldo met at the flat where she was staying in Rio. Both were 19 years old at the time. She said that she had a relationship with the player out of interest and wanted to become famous.

“He invited me to go to a pagoda. The other day he invites me to a barbecue at his mother’s house and he kind of introduced me as his girlfriend. Then he invites me to go to Holland.”

Vivi says Ronaldo cried

The ex-Ronaldinha stated that, at the beginning, she was afraid that Ronaldo’s fatigue would find out that she worked as a prostitute in Japan. The ex-player cried when he found out.

“I told Ronaldo in a fight, an argument, drunk. I told him that I used drugs, that I had already had a night home, that the things I had were the result of prostitution. I said that I already had a girlfriend out of interest. He started to cry and he said: ‘I can’t believe it, you tricked me.’ He left, and his sister called me. I said it was true.”

the Ronaldinhas

The Ronaldinhas were successful after dating Ronaldo Fenômeno and were on the cover of Playboy magazine in early 1998. The duo became an entertainment attraction and even performed in shows and presentations throughout Brazil.

Vivi even used the nickname to star in porn movies, such as “Ronaldinha – My First Time”.

Nadya França and Viviane Brunieri were the cover of Playboy Image: Reproduction

Abortion in Japan

In the same interview, Vivi also revealed that she had an abortion when she was 17 years old after having a relationship with a member of the Japanese mafia.

“It was the worst experience I’ve had so far. It was a Japanese man I used to stay with. He was from the mafia, from the Yakuza, but he said he couldn’t take me on because I was a foreigner. He’s from a very famous group. he didn’t want me to have an abortion, but he made it clear that I couldn’t perform. My mother went with me and it was the worst experience of my life,” he said.