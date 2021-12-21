Ex-Ronaldinha talks about prostitution at age 16 and says she got rid of the goods gained from porn

I lived Brunieri became famous in the 90s as the girlfriend of Ronaldo Fenômeno and for being part of the group As Ronaldinhas. Today, at 45 years of age and an evangelical missionary, Vivi speaks openly about the past.

In a podcast, she revealed that she got rid of all the material goods she bought with the R$ 500,000 fee for the porn movie she starred in and that she shot her scenes using methamphetamine.

“It was the best thing I ever did and the worst. The paycheck was pretty good, but I was using a lot of meth at the time, which was my rock bottom. I recorded it and went to the bathroom to sniff. I was really crazy, it wasn’t normal. After my conversion, I got rid of all the goods I bought with the R$500,000 I earned. This was in 2014. There is nothing left. Imported car, jewelry… It didn’t make sense for me to be a missionary and live with what I had earned doing the porn movie”, said Vivi Brunieri in the “More than eight minutes” podcast.

The ex-Ronaldinha said that she met the player after her season in Japan and that, at the time, she was terrified that the press would discover how she made a living far from Brazil.

“I started working with prostitution when I was 16 in Japan. I used to work at a karaoke machine and I was lying that I was 19. That’s where we got clients for the program. I cried every time I had to have sex. I earned the money I needed to pay off a family debt.”

