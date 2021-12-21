Excerpt from Gusttavo Lima’s band accident is critical, says PRF

The Federal Highway Police gave more details about the accident involving musicians from the band of singer Gustavo Lima, this Monday morning (20), at Km 206 of BR-230 near the city of Soledade, in Agreste da Paraíba. In the program O Povo na Tv, on Tv Tambaú, Priscila Machado, of the PRF, said that there may have been a health situation with the driver of Uno, who had no vehicles in front and invaded the opposite lane until colliding with the van he was carrying. the musicians.

She also confirmed that the Uno driver was also treated at the scene and sent to a hospital, but without seriousness. “It was a head-on collision, which could be quite serious. It’s a good thing there were no more injuries,” commented Priscila Machado, who also said that the causes of the accident will be known after conducting a survey. The stretch where the accident occurred is considered critical by the Federal Highway Police, due to the characteristics of the road, requiring greater attention from drivers.

The wounded – At least five people were injured as a result of the collision. The victims are the passengers in the van. The group was assisted at the Emergency and Trauma Hospital in Campina Grande, also in the Agreste region of Paraíba. Of the five, four had mild abrasions and were released. The fifth victim underwent a drainage in the abdomen and is under observation. Until the last update of this article he was conscious and his health status was considered stable.

The band vehicle – The van was hired by the band to move around the region. After the accident, a private trailer was activated to carry out the removal. In the case of the car, the PRF informed that it will collect it at the corporation’s patio. A witness told a report on TV Borborema, affiliated with SBT in Campina Grande, that the Fiat Uno was in the opposite direction and almost collided head-on.

The van driver would have tried to dodge the crash but the Fiat Uno hit the tire and this caused a rollover. There were about 12 people in the van. The driver of the car involved in the accident did not remain at the scene. The PRF, however, found documents. This is an elderly person whose identification was not disclosed.

Advised by Gusttavo Lima – THE T5 Portal is in contact with the artist’s advisors, but as of this writing, the calls have not been answered.