Facebook (Meta) voted worst company of 2021 | Internet

Meta, the company responsible for Facebook, was named the worst company of the year in a survey carried out by the website Yahoo! Finance The poll, which polled more than 1,541 respondents and named the six worst institutions of 2021, had 8% of the public choosing Mark Zuckerberg’s company as the lead. Most complaints recorded in the observation vary between disclosure of fake news and censorship on the social network.

What is metaverse? Understand the project that changed the name of Facebook

The final result published by Yahoo! Finance shows the influence of recent events on public opinion regarding the Goal. The company faces antitrust complaints, neglects the security and privacy of its users, and still faces pressure from the US Congress on Facebook Papers. The accusations and controversies made Meta the top of the list of worst companies, with 50% more votes than Alibaba, in second place.

1 of 1 Facebook changes its name and becomes ‘Meta’ — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook Facebook changes its name and becomes ‘Meta’ — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

Facebook does not load. How to solve? Participate in the TechTudo Forum

The complaints of respondents about the Meta encompass different reasons, indicating that the company has displeased several audiences. An example is that, while a large volume of complaints cites the platform’s lack of combat against the systematic dissemination of fake news, a good part of those interviewed complain about censorship and say they cannot publish what they want.

Many complaints also address the effects of social media on the mental health of young people and concerns about the privacy of children and teenagers who access apps like Instagram. The Yahoo! Finance recalls that the social network was accused of negligence by the employees themselves, in internal reports: it is believed that Instagram was aware of the self-esteem problems it could cause in teenagers, but did nothing to resolve this issue.

In October, amid these scandals, Facebook changed its name to Meta. According to the company, the rebranding took place to mark a new phase of the company, now focused on the development of the metaverse. However, the change of brand was also seen as an attempt to erase recent controversies.

Check out, below, the six worst companies of 2021, according to research by Yahoo! Finance

The six worst companies of 2021 according to Yahoo Finance

With information from MacRumors and Yahoo! finance

See too: dark mode in Facebook: how to activate and use on iPhone