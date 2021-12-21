Fauci: Ômicron will take over and Americans must prepare for “tough weeks”

The United States is likely to experience a harsh winter as the Covid-19’s Ômicron variant spreads rapidly, says Anthony Fauci, straining a healthcare system already hit by the Delta variant.

“It’s going to take control,” said Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease specialist, of the Ômicron variant in CNN, on Sunday (19), asking Americans to get vaccinated and take their booster doses. “And be careful in everything else you do: when traveling, in meetings indoors, wear a mask.”

“We can’t get away from this,” he told Jake Tapper of CNN. “Because with Ômicron, which we’re dealing with, it’s going to bring a few rough weeks, or months, as we go deeper into winter.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Ômicron cases double every 1.5 to 3 days, with documented spread. And in the US, it is expected to become the “dominant strain” in the coming weeks, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday.

The US now faces a coronavirus resurgence as the pandemic enters its third year: the country had an average of 126,967 new cases a day on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University – above an average of just over 70,000 new cases a day in early November.

“This variant is extraordinarily contagious. It’s as contagious as measles, and this is the most contagious virus we’ve ever seen,” said the medical analyst at CNN, Jonathan Reiner on Saturday warning that there was a “tsunami” coming for unvaccinated Americans.

Scientists say it’s too early to tell whether Ômicron causes a milder form of Covid-19. But regardless, it will put pressure on the health care system, Reiner said.

“Why would you go into this kind of battle completely unarmed?” said Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. “Our vaccines will protect you, especially if you are vaccinated three times. People who have not been vaccinated should start the process now. Go ahead and get vaccinated.”

It is important to remain vigilant to help prevent hospitals from becoming “overloaded,” he added. Even if Ômicron ends up causing a less severe infection than Delta, the sheer number of infections it can generate could overwhelm US hospitals.

More than 69,000 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 in the US and more than 20% of all ICU beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

“We need to protect our healthcare system,” Reiner said, “and that’s why every American needs to protect himself now, because our healthcare infrastructure is at stake.”

President Joe Biden will meet with his Covid-19 response team to discuss the latest developments in the new variant, according to the White House.

The meeting comes ahead of Tuesday’s comments, in which the president will discuss the variant, what new steps the administration is taking and issue another “stern warning of what winter will be like for Americans who choose to remain unvaccinated,” he said. the White House.

‘Don’t wait’ to take the booster, says the expert

According to CDC data, about 61.4% of the total US population is fully vaccinated and about 32.1% of fully vaccinated adults have received a booster dose, which health officials point to as a crucial line of defense against the Ômicron variant. And yet, many who are eligible for a third dose have not received it.

The protection offered by two-dose mRNA vaccines – such as those produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna – is “very good, particularly against serious infections,” Fauci said on Sunday.

“But when you get to Ômicron, the protection significantly decreases,” he said. “But the good news is, when you push it, it goes back up.”

Unvaccinated people face a 20 times greater risk of dying from Covid-19 and a 10 times greater risk of testing positive than fully vaccinated people who also received a booster, according to data recently published by the CDC.

The data suggest that the risk gap between unvaccinated people and those boosted is even greater than between unvaccinated people and those who were fully vaccinated with their initial series.

Francis Collins, the former director of the National Institutes of Health, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday that people shouldn’t wait to receive backup.

“A big message for today is: if you’ve been given vaccines and a booster, you’re very well protected against Ômicron, which can cause serious infections,” he said. “So anyone who is hearing this who is among those 60% of Americans who are eligible for a booster but haven’t received it yet, this is the week to do it. Do not wait.”

New York again sets record for new daily cases

On Sunday, New York State broke its record for most Covid-19 cases identified in a single day since the start of the pandemic, for the third day in a row. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office reported 22,478 positive cases on Sunday, up from 21,908 positive Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

Hochul reiterated his message to New Yorkers that, despite the rising numbers, they are in a much better position than when the virus hit the Empire State last year.

“It’s not March 2020, we’re not defenseless,” she said in a statement on Sunday. “We have the tools to protect ourselves and the vulnerable ​​(loved ones) of our families: get vaccinated, get boosters, and wear a mask when indoors or at large gatherings. Don’t take chances during the winter.”

Statewide Covid-19 hospitalizations remained relatively low, at 3,909, compared with a peak of 18,825 Covid-19-related hospitalizations on April 13, 2020, according to available data.

“It’s not like the start of the pandemic,” Hochul said in a statement Saturday. “We are prepared for the winter wave because we have the tools at our disposal.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio echoed that message at a press conference on Sunday, pointing, in part, to the availability of vaccines and boosters.

“We are not here to minimize the extent of the challenge – it will be very challenging,” said the mayor. “But it’s something we can face. It’s something we can overcome. We have the tools, but we need everyone to join the game.”

In New York City, Covid-19 cases more than doubled from the start of the week on December 13 through Saturday. On Sunday, de Blasio reported a seven-day average of 5,731 new cases, a number he called “a very, very shocking number and one that will undoubtedly continue to grow.”

In response, the city is also working to increase access to Covid-19 tests, the mayor said.

“You’ll see new testing sites, you’ll see more kids being tested at home, being made available through community organizations,” he said. “All of these efforts will help reduce the queues we see at testing sites and make testing more available.”

At a test site in Brooklyn, resident Rich Odior told the CNN who waited two hours on Sunday to audition. He’s been vaccinated, but he has friends who got Covid-19 or got scared, so he wanted to try to “play it safe for the family.”

Kymoi Phillip said he also felt that getting tested was a safe choice because “you never know who might have (an) affair.”

Being a student, Phillip said, he was concerned to hear about all the schools that had decided to close. “I’m afraid my school will be closed and we might get back into lockdown,” adding that he fears “we might be in the same situation we were in last year.”

The rise has already affected the city’s entertainment industry, forcing the cancellation of a number of Broadway shows in recent days – just months after Broadway began welcoming audiences after a long pandemic break.

This weekend’s “Saturday Night Live,” a traditional American comedy show, had no studio audience and most segments were pre-recorded because of the Covid-19 caseload.

The move came after Radio City Rockettes’ “Christmas Spectacular” programs were canceled for the rest of the year.

This content was originally created in English. original version