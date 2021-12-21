Feirão Serasa Limpa Name ends today (20th)

After 47 days of many discounts and promotions, Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome finally ends this Monday (20th). Feirão should have ended on December 6th, but due to the huge demand, Serasa decided to extend the event for a few more days; after all, many Brazilians needed the help of Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome to get out of the red before the end of the year.

According to Serasa, high unemployment and the pandemic were two factors that led to the indebtedness of many people.

“The physical tents made available in five capitals in the week of November 23rd to 27th, with gigantic lines, showed how much the country was in need of this Feirão Limpa Nome. The pandemic and unemployment have increased the population’s economic difficulties even more”, says Matheus Moura, manager of Serasa.

Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome has already given more than R$ 10 billion in discounts

By the end of Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome, the more than 100 partners had given a total of more than R$ 10 billion in discounts to more than 4 million people benefited in debt negotiations. It is worth remembering that one of Feirão’s main attractions is precisely the possibility of having discounts of up to 99% on the debt amount. In addition, Feirão also allows you to pay the debt in up to 72 installments.

According to data from Serasa, São Paulo was the state where there were more agreements at Feirão, with more than 1.7 million agreements. Then, appear in the ranking Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Bahia more than 638 thousand, 423 thousand and 367 thousand agreements, respectively.

How to make a deal at Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome?

If you’ve got your name dirty and you haven’t renegotiated your debt, then hurry up, because Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome ends at midnight. The process is very fast and, according to Serasa, takes less than 3 minutes, and consultations on Serasa Limpa Nome’s official channels are free.

You can try to make your renegotiation at Feirão Serasa Limpa Nome through the following channels:

Post Office Trading

Serasa asks the client to give priority to digital media, but whoever prefers to negotiate in person can do so at a post office unit. Therefore, access the Correios website to check opening hours before heading to one of the 7 thousand affiliated agencies.

