Felipe Melo, Abel Braga, Willian… Fluminense bets on winning names to fly high in 2022 | Rio de Janeiro

Fluminense is one of the most active clubs in the market this year. Willing to step up to fight for titles in 2022, Tricolor has officially confirmed defensive midfielder Felipe Melo and coach Abel Braga and is preparing to announce, this Tuesday, Willian Bigode. In common between the three, the winning resume.

And it’s not a coincidence. Without winning a title since the First League in 2016, the club wants to raise cups again. With Libertadores as a great consumer dream, Flu is looking for experienced and victorious names to give more weight to the cast. The target of the moment is another multi-champion: Ricardo Goulart.

1 out of 5 Felipe Melo, Abel Braga, Willian, Fluminense reinforcements — Photo: ge.globo Felipe Melo, Abel Braga, Willian, Fluminense reinforcements — Photo: ge.globo

The first two players signed, Willian and Felipe Melo, come from Palmeiras, champion of the last two editions of the continental competition. For Verdão, the striker and midfielder won two Libertadores (2020 and 2021), one Brazilian (2018), one Copa do Brasil (2020) and one Paulista (2020) titles.

Willian, 35, has yet another Libertadores, with Corinthians, in 2012, which places him as the title record holder in the competition between Brazilians, alongside names like Palhinha, Marcos Rocha, Fabiano Eller, Ronaldo Luiz and Vitor. There are also three other Brazilians (Corinthians in 2011 and Cruzeiro in 2013 and 2014), as well as one from Minas Gerais for the Minas Gerais club.

– For the project, for the ambition the club has for conquests… Which is also in my DNA, in my blood, my eyes – Willian said when explaining the choice for Floo.

2 out of 5 Willian and his wife with the trophies the player won at Palmeiras — Photo: Publicity Willian and his wife with the trophies the player won at Palmeiras — Photo: Publicity

The defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, 38 years old, in turn, in addition to the titles for Palmeiras, has a Brasileiro (2003), a Copa do Brasil (2003) and a Mineiro (2004) for Cruzeiro, a Carioca and a Champions Cup for the Flamengo (2001), three Turkish championships for Galatasaray, from 2012 to 2015, as well as two Turkish Cups (2014 and 2015) and three Turkish Super Cups (2012, 2013 and 2015), and also a Confederations Cup for the Brazilian team, in 2009.

– I am two-time champion of America, I became the only champion to raise two Libertadores in just one year, and now I want the third. In the act that I closed with Fluminense, I started to really dream of winning this title that is so awaited by Fluminense fans, and for me too, it doesn’t matter if I already have two – said Felipe Melo on his arrival.

3 out of 5 The cups conquered by Felipe Melo at Palmeiras — Photo: Fabio Menotti / Ag. Palmeiras The cups won by Felipe Melo at Palmeiras — Photo: Fabio Menotti / Ag. Palmeiras

Abel Braga, as a coach, is an old acquaintance of the tricolor fan. He was the commander of the club’s last heavyweight title, the 2012 Brazilian Nationals. He also has two Cariocas for Fluminense (2005 and 2012) and two more for Flamengo (2004 and 2019). Libertadores, Flu’s greatest ambition, was already conquered by Abelão with Inter in 2006, the same year in which it won the Club World Cup. For Colorado, the coach also has two Gauchos (2008 and 2014). In his curriculum, he has other state titles, by Coritiba, Athletico-PR and Santa Cruz, as well as achievements at Al-Jazira, in the United Arab Emirates.

4 out of 5 Abel Braga was champion of the Libertadores and the Mundial by Inter in 2006 — Photo: Publicity Abel Braga was champion of the Libertadores and of the Worlds by Inter in 2006 — Photo: Publicity

And it is with this ambition that Fluminense intends to seduce another big name, Ricardo Goulart, to join the project. Tricolor made a proposal to the attacking midfielder, without a club since it split with Guangzhou Evergrande, from China, and awaits an answer this Tuesday. Goulart has in his curriculum two Brazilians and one Mineiro for Cruzeiro, one from Rio Grande do Sul and one Recopa for Inter, one Goiano for Goiás and several titles with his former Chinese club.

