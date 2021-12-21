Felipe Melo cites Palmeiras as winner and rejects aged Fluminense

One of Fluminense’s reinforcements, Felipe Melo downplayed the fact that the board was going after experienced names in the market, like himself. The defensive midfielder recalled that Palmeiras, where he just left, was two-time champion of the Libertadores with several advanced players, like him and Willian Bigode, another tricolor reinforcement.

— Just like Palmeiras just became two-time champion of the Libertadores. There was 40-year-old Jailson, there was Felipe Melo, there was Willian Bigode… Why suddenly can’t it work out at Fluminense? They are fallacies, people who speak without thinking, but who have the power of the microphone. When I give my opinion, it can be controversial, people play for the crowd without thinking about what they say. It’s not such a tough team, it has a lot of young people, but this mix of experience with youth can and does work. Did it work at Palmeiras and why can’t it work at Fluminense? – he asked.

So far, Fluminense has officially announced only 38-year-old Felipe Melo. However, Mário Bittencourt has already informed that Willian, 35, is expected this Tuesday to undergo medical exams and sign a two-year contract.