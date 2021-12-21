Felipe Neto fights with Globo’s heir and is not invited to Fantástico

Felipe Neto revealed that Globo canceled his participation in Fantástico’s Amigo Secreto, after he argued with one of the members of the Marinho family. The influencer said that, in another year, he even received an invitation from the news production, but ended up being uninvited hours later. “That year, I had squabbled with one of Globo’s heirs at an event,” he said.

YouTuber threw the information on the fan when commenting on a post about the presence of Camila Queiroz in the game on the profile of Rainha Mattos on a social photo network. “Once I was invited, my team accepted, but half an hour later they called to disagree”, revealed Felipe Neto last Saturday (18th).

In November, actress Camila Queiroz left the cast of Verdades Secretas 2 after refusing to sign an extension of her contract to record the last scenes of the serial. Despite the historic fight with Globo, the network decided that it would not boycott the artist in the joke, which was already recorded before the information about her departure from the telenovela was released to the press.

This year, Fantástico invited 16 personalities who stood out in 2021 to participate in the traditional hidden friend. The list of famous people includes: Marcos Mion, Rebeca Andrade, Ingrid Silva, Michel Gomes, Esse Menino, Cauã Reymond, Camila Queiroz, Larissa Manoela, Juliette and Gil do Vigor. Mion was the first to reveal his secret friend in his debut in the game. He took out Cauã Reymond.