FGTS: Birthday loot turned out to be a way out for Brazilians looking for credit in the crisis

BRASÍLIA AND RIO – Brazilians are making more use of the FGTS to pay debts and take out loans. Since 2019, the government created the withdrawal-birthday modality, which allows the annual redemption of a fraction of deposited resources.

Then, it allowed the money to be used as a credit guarantee by workers who adhered to this modality. This market already moves R$ 24.186 billion, according to a government survey.

FGTS: Is it worth joining the loot-birthday? See what the experts say

And it hit a record in the months between September and November, with a total of R$ 7.5 billion released for this purpose. In the first 15 days of December alone, nearly two million new operations were signed, reaching a volume of R$ 1.237 billion.

For financial specialists, this increase in demand for birthday withdrawals in recent months is linked to the increase in indebtedness, the loss of income for families in the crisis, two factors directly related to the increase in inflation.

In the last 12 months until November, the IPCA, the official inflation index, accumulated a 10.74% increase. Analysts also cite the search for own money management, outside the Fund.

— We can associate it with the economic situation itself, with persistent inflation, loss of purchasing power and increasing indebtedness. And everything indicates that (the number of withdrawals) should not decrease in 2022 – says André Massaro, finance professor at Fia and investment analyst.

FGTS:Government wants to use R$ 13 billion from the fund for credit to ‘negative people’, but fund advisers disagree

Since the loot-anniversary was launched, 17.166 million workers have joined and withdrawn from the FGTS a total volume of R$ 21.046 billion. This amount does not include what was paid to the banks in anticipation-of-the-birthday contracts.

The lawyer Andrea de Souza decided to withdraw the amount to help with the bills and have extra money on hand. She, who still works as a self-employed person, saw her monthly income dwindle in the crisis.

The lawyer Andrea de Souza decided to withdraw the amount to help with the bills and have extra money on hand Photo: Disclosure

— In addition to the job in the CLT model, I sell cosmetics to have a little more. I started cashing out in September, on my birthday, and I intend to continue in the next few years because I still haven’t managed to fully recover my income — he says.

More account credit

In the government’s assessment, adherence is a positive aspect, as it allows the granting of credit at a lower cost to the worker.

— The FGTS birthday withdrawal was a beneficial measure for the worker, who started to have access to credit with more favorable interest rates than that of the payroll-deductible loan for public employees. The loan for individuals using the withdrawal-birthday as collateral is the type of loan with the lowest interest rate on the market – says the secretary of Economic Policy at the Ministry of Economy, Adolfo Sachsida. — This market already handles more than R$ 24 billion in credit operations. This shows the strength of this measure.

Tarcisio de Freitas: Infrastructure forecasts an auction of 50 assets in 2022, with an additional R$165.5 billion in investments

Sachsida points out that the average interest rate on personal loans is 5% per month. In operations with FGTS guarantee, it is 1.1%, below the payroll-deductible loan, which is 2.5% per month for the private sector and 1.2% for the public sector.

Even so, members of the FGTS Board of Trustees are concerned about the impact of the increased demand for birthday withdrawals and the use of Fund resources as collateral for loans. The assessment is that withdrawals will continue at an increasing pace, mainly due to the trend of increasing household defaults.

Use in public policy

In addition to working as a savings account for the worker, the FGTS is used in a series of public policies. The Fund is one of the main financiers of home ownership, especially for low-income families. In addition, it is also used in basic sanitation works, urban infrastructure projects and mobility.

2022 Budget: Rapporteur rejects government request and excludes readjustment to police opinion

In addition to the concern with the resources themselves, there is also the fear of the impact that the change will have on the worker himself. Whoever opts for the withdrawal-birthday cannot redeem the balance in the event of unfair dismissal.

One adviser, who asked not to be identified, highlights how this type of operation has become a major issue for banks, but that the future impact for the worker is not always clearly presented.

According to the legislation, shareholders can withdraw percentages that vary between 5% and 50% in the month of their anniversary, depending on the balance. For up to R$500, for example, the percentage is 50%; from 10% to R$ 20 thousand and 5% above that.

Capital : Nose up on Nubank? Analysts complain about inaccessible executives

The same law gives the Ministry of Economy the prerogative to review these percentages, until June 30 of each year, maintaining the minimum rate of 5%. The objective is to calibrate so as not to affect the FGTS accounts.

According to analysts, the recommendation is that the withdrawal-birthday be done as a matter of priority in the event of payment of debts. Those interested in this type of withdrawal to get resources and invest in fixed income may not have the same return, says Ricardo Teixeira, coordinator of the MBA in Financial Management at FGV.

And the redemption to invest in variable income, an alternative that can result in higher returns, represents greater risk, recalls the specialist.