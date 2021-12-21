FGTS profit already has a date to be paid in 2022

The profit of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Employees) for 2022 already has a date to be released to workers. It is worth remembering that this year R$8.12 billion were distributed to thousands of workers who have a balance in active accounts (current employment) and inactive accounts (previous employment) of the Guarantee Fund.

In order to guarantee the withdrawal of FGTS Profit in 2022, the only requirement is that workers have a balance in their accounts until December 31, 2021.

Thus, after January 1, 2022, workers can withdraw the balance without losing their right to profit, given that the amount paid refers to the correction of the amounts of the previous year.

When will the FGTS profit be paid in 2022

The FGTS profit will be paid to workers in 2022 in the month of August, until the 31st of the respective month. Confirmation occurs through an understanding of the law that regulates the availability of FGTS profit, which is Law 13,446/2017.

Check out what the excerpt of the respective law says, as per item II of paragraph 5 of Article 1: “the distribution will be proportional to the balance of each linked account on December 31 of the base year and must occur by August 31 of the year following the year calculation of the result”.

Thus, as expressed in the respective law, the FGTS profit will be made available to workers in the month of August for all workers who have a balance in the accounts linked to the FGTS on December 31st.

How much will I receive?

There is no forecast of what will be the amount that workers will be able to receive from the FGTS profit, considering that the application of the fund correction did not even happen.

However, as stated in the law, all workers in the country who have a balance in the FGTS account until December 31, 2021 will have access to profit in the month of August.

Thus, workers will only know how much FGTS profit they will receive in the month of August, when the FGTS Board of Trustees (CCFGTS) defines the transfer rates on the profit obtained.

FGTS withdrawal possibilities

Many workers have doubts about how to withdraw from the FGTS, considering that even though it is a right of workers, the Guarantee Fund has specific rules that allow the withdrawal of amounts.

Among the most common situations is the reason for the worker to be fired without just cause, where it is possible to withdraw from the Guarantee Fund to help the worker in a time of financial instability.

Workers who want to know all the reasons that allow the withdrawal of the FGTS can click here and find out. It is worth remembering that there are 18 reasons that can release the withdrawal from the Guarantee Fund.