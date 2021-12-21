Fiat launches Uno Ciao; hatch end of line special series

The day we’ve been waiting for has arrived. Stellantis announced that it will stop manufacturing Uno. The model, which began to be made and sold here in 1984, has accumulated over 37 years of history no less than 4,379,356 units manufactured. All Fiat Uno were manufactured without interruption in Betim (MG), the brand’s first factory in Brazil.

To say goodbye, Fiat announced that the limited series Ciao, a word in Italian used both as a greeting and for farewells. It will have only 250 units sold, but their prices have not yet been announced. Today, an Uno Attractive 1.0 starts at R$ 68,490. As you can see in the photos, the special edition brings some exclusive details.

The limited series is numbered with an emblem identifying the unit and its configuration is unique, meaning it could not be purchased normally or with options. All units are painted exclusively Silverstone Gray, with black painted roof, exterior mirrors and rear spoiler.

The doors have handles in the color of the vehicle and a side sticker with the name “Uno Ciao” accompanied by the phrase “LA STORIA DI UNA LEGGENDA”, Italian for “the story of a legend”. The look is complemented by 14-inch blackened alloy wheels and the UNO logo in the colors of Italy to the left of the trunk lid.

Inside, Uno Ciao will feature a darker pattern and a bicolor finish in light tones on the doors and on the central strip that crosses the dashboard. On it is the nameplate numbered, from 001 to 250. Also noteworthy is the armrest for the driver’s seat. The engine is the veteran 1.0 Fire EVO flex engine with up to 75 horsepower and 9.9 kgfm of torque when fueled with ethanol. The exchange is manual with 5 speeds.

The equipment list contains air conditioning, power steering, instrument panel with LCD screen, Bluetooth radio, dual airbag, front power windows and locks, Isofix, rear window wiper, washer and defogger, ABS brakes, split rear seats and folding and ceiling console with mirror.

10 Photos

Herlander Zola, Fiat’s director for South America, stated that “over its 37 years in the market, Uno has become an icon and marked the lives of millions of Brazilians. For all that it represents for the brand and for the history of the automotive industry, his farewell would have to be up to par, but in a celebratory mood.”

“The Uno was Fiat’s best-selling vehicle in South America, in addition to having been a pioneer in many aspects throughout its trajectory. It is precisely this vocation for innovation and modernity that we will keep alive in Fiat’s current and future range, without No doubts, we will honor the legacy of this icon. That’s why we don’t say ‘Goodbye’, but ‘Ciao'”, added Zola. The question now is what Fiat meant by “we do not say goodbye”.