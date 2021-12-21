Fiat says goodbye to Uno after 37 years with the Ciao special series – 12/20/2021 – Mercado

After 37 years of being in Brazil, Fiat Uno says goodbye. And the end will come with a special edition Ciao (if you say goodbye), a term that, in Italian, can be used both to greet someone and to say goodbye.

There will be 250 units manufactured, each one numbered with a plaque on the panel and sold for R$ 84,990. All painted in Silverstone grey, a unique graphite tone, but the mirrors and roof are painted in black.

On the sides, Uno Ciao gets a huge sticker alluding to the special series. Another sticker bears the phrase “La storia di una leggenda” or “The story of a legend” in Italian. Italy is also remembered in the logo in the colors of the country’s flag. Wheels are blackened.

The equipment package is more basic, with air conditioning, Bluetooth sound, power locks and windows and other mandatory equipment such as ABS brakes and double airbag.

The Uno was launched in Brazil in 1984 to compete in the compact market with the Volkswagen Gol. It had sports versions, such as 1.5R and Turbo. It was the first car with a 1.0 engine in 1990. With the end of the line in Italy, the Uno continued in the Brazilian market, even with the arrival of the Palio in 1996.

In 2010 the Uno gained a second generation developed in Brazil and which coexisted with the first until 2013, when the Fiat quadradinho also won a farewell edition, the Grazie Mille. Now it was time for the second one, which leaves no substitutes, although its aura still survives underneath the Fiorino, who has just been restyled.