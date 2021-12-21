Fiat Strada Ranch: pickup truck innovates once again in the segment | Tests

Carlos Guimaraes Fiat Strada Ranch: new top-of-the-line version of the pickup exceeds R$ 120 thousand and comes with exclusive items, with wheels

It is a historical fact, Fiat was the first brand to have a light pickup truck in Brazil. Then, with the Strada, the brand was also a pioneer among the models in the segment with double cabin and, among other innovations, now it has automatic transmission of the CVT type. It might seem a bit bold decision to purists, but it makes sense these days.

Yes, in the case of the new version ranch

, the suggested price of Fiat Strada

reaches (R$ 120,955). We are talking about a level that even some SUVs are part of and, therefore, the comfort of not having to change gears came at a good time. The question is: does a pickup

lightweight manages to have more appeal than a sport utility vehicle

for the same amount?

At least in the first contact with the Fiat Strada Ranch

, my answer is no. Okay, the pickup can even come well equipped and have 844 liters of space in the bucket, but it will always be a utility vehicle whose simpler origin prevents it from having the comfort and resourcefulness of a SUV

really.

This can be noticed right away by installing the lever on the new CVT box

in the central consolete, which ended up making the storage space awkward. not just any cell

it fits into the gap they set aside to let it carry. Besides, there’s only one cup holder left in the front.

The panel is the same as the nearly dead one one

, as well as the steering wheel, with the difference that it comes with leather lining and some decorations, with the appliqués painted in glossy black. However, the multimedia center

with wireless mirroring works well, as does the sound system, which will please those who enjoy listening to music while driving.

But settle into the driver’s seat

it’s not always easy. Seat adjustment is limited and by a small lever that is not among the best positioned. And Uno’s steering wheel can only be adjusted in height. At least the visibility provided by the rear view mirrors

it’s good and a defogger was provided for the rear guard. However, it lacked support straps on the ceiling.

How is the Strada automatic

Disclosure Fiat Strada with automatic transmission comes with the good multimedia center, but keeps the usual simplicity

Equipped with a 1.3 Firefly engine, the Fiat Strada Ranch

she is well behaved on a daily basis, with no sporting pretensions. Of course, when moving to and from the traffic of large cities, it is an advantage to have an automatic transmission, which works (well) better than the old automated teller machines, which ended up falling into disuse.

What may bother you a little is the noise level above ideal for a car that exceeds R$ 120 thousand. But this is only noticed when accelerating a little harder to try to extract some extra agility

. Without much success, it is clear that the best thing is to go slowly with the floor and enjoy the pickup

it is brave in overcoming obstacles, with 19.6 cm of ground clearance and 205/60R 15 mixed-use tires (Pirelli Scorpion ATR).

However, it is good to be careful when cornering. The car was made to go without much hurry and, in any slip, the systems that prevent unwanted overruns

, acting on the brakes and limiting the accelerator action.







In the well-stocked equipment list, as we’ve talked about before, there are traction and stability controls, rear camera, rear parking sensor, exclusive alloy wheels

s with diamond finish, LED headlights and flashlights, gear shift rods on the steering wheel, among others.

With one relationship between weight and power

with a reasonable 11.5 kg/hp, Fiat Strada can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in an average of 12 seconds, but, on the other hand, ends up having a certain ceremony in consuming fuel. According to data from Inmetro, it makes 12.4 km/l of gasoline on the road and 13.9 km/l on the road, which gives a good theoretical autonomy of 765 km on road stretches with a full tank, of 55 liters .

Conclusion

There is no doubt that having a Strada automatic version

it is an advantage to face the walking and traffic of large urban centers, contributing to comfort. But at the price level at which the version arrived ranch

it’s worth thinking twice before buying, as there are even SUVs costing the same.

Datasheet

Fiat Strada Ranch 2021

Price: from BRL 120,955

Engine: 1.3, four cylinders, flex

Power: 109 hp (E) / 101 hp (G) at 6,250 rpm

Torque: 14.2 kgfm (E) / 13.7 kgfm (G) at 3,500 rpm

Transmission: Automatic, CVT, front wheel drive

Suspension: Independent, McPherson (front) / Rigid axle (rear)

Brakes: Ventilated discs (front) / drums (rear)

Tires: 205/60 R15

Dimensions: 4.48 m (length) / 1.73 m (width) / 1.60 m (height), 2.74 m (wheelbase)

Tank: 55 liters

Bucket: 844 liters

Ethanol consumption: 8.9 km/l (city) / 9.9 km/l (road)

Gasoline consumption: 12.4 km/l (city) / 13.9 km/l (road)

0 to 100 km/h:12 seconds

Max Speed: 165 km/h