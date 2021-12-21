Fiat Uno bids farewell to Brazil with Ciao special series

One of the most difficult farewells in the automobile industry was announced by Stellantis this Monday (20), the end of production of the Fiat One, its most famous vehicle in Brazil.

The compact, launched in 1984 with technological innovations that were replicated by its competitors, says goodbye with a special series, the Uno Ciao (bye in Italian), limited to 250 numbered units, the company said.

In fact, the compact hatch already had its fate sealed for some time, given the changes not only in legislation but also in the profile of the Brazilian consumer, today more focused on products with adventurous appeal.

In 2021, the Uno should have a little more than 20 thousand units, almost nothing compared to the 274,000 vehicles sold in 2011, at the height of the second generation.

Uno, like Gol, has survived in the market for so long for a mixture of strength, affordability and also opportunities. In the case of Fiat, the advent of the popular car in the 90s.

First popular car with 1.0 national engine, the Fiat Uno Mille Image: Disclosure

After debuting in 1984 with a project much more advanced than its competitors, the successor to the 147 did not immediately like it, earning nicknames like “orthopedic boot”. The poor mechanics contrasted with the elevated driving position, the accessible buttons and controls, the interior space and exceptional visibility.

It seemed that there would be no solution for the Italian automaker in Brazil when the federal government decided to exempt cars with engines up to 1,000 cm³, creating a segment that supported the industry until a few years ago.

The Mille became the leader in its segment, taking advantage of the inertia of rivals from Fiat. Still, the brand planned a successor, the Palio, which landed in 1996 but failed to kill its older brother.

The Uno continued as an entry-level car until 2010, when Fiat rethought its proposal and launched a second generation, known for its rounded square design.

If not revolutionized, the new Uno fulfilled its role as a well-resolved and modern car for the time. The problem is that soon after came a new crop of compact hatchbacks like the Onix and the HB20 that set a trend and smothered the famous Fiat car.

Fiat Uno Vivace Image: Disclosure

In 2013, the first farewell, also riding a special version, the Grazie Mille, which marked the end of the first generation.

Even so, the Uno survived, gained restyling and new equipment, but lost much of its meaning when the Italian automaker placed the tiny Mobi and soon after the Argo on the market.

Since then, he has turned into a zombie in the portfolio, waiting for the end. In these 37 uninterrupted years of production, 4.38 million Unos came out of the assembly line.

The Uno Ciao will have each car numbered and will feature an emblem, gray “Silverstone”, roof, external mirrors and rear spoiler painted black and door handles in the color of the vehicle. In addition, a side sticker with the inscription ‘Uno Ciao’ next to the phrase “LA STORIA DI UNA LEGGENDA”. A legend, no doubt.