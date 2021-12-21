Fiat Uno leaves the line after 37 years of production with limited series ‘Ciao’ – 12/20/2021

The goodbye that UOL Carros had anticipated is confirmed. Fiat Uno leaves the lineup in Brazil on December 31st with a special series “Ciao”, a word in Italian that can be used both to greet each other on arrival and when saying goodbye, which is the case.

The model is no longer produced in Betim (MG) with a series limited to 250 units that begin to reach stores after 37 years of uninterrupted production and 4,379,356 units.

The Fiat Uno Ciao will come with an exclusive and differentiated finish and a plaque on the panel numbered with the number of each copy. All units will come in Silverstone Gray color, also used at Strada Ranch, with a roof and mirror cover and spoiler on the trunk lid in black.

Other details are the car-colored handles and on the underside of the doors an exclusive graphic sticker bearing the special series name “Uno Ciao” and the phrase “La Storia di Una Leggenda”, or “The story of a legend” “, in literal translation.

The 14″ alloy wheels have dark paintwork and the logo with the car’s name on the trunk lid has the colors of the Italian flag in the background.

Inside, the car has a new, darker fabric covering, as well as on the dashboard and doors. In the list of equipment there are armrests, air conditioning, on-board computer, sound system with Bluetooth and USB input, electric trio, Isofix for fixing car seats in the rear seat and rear window wiper and defogger.

