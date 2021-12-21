Fiat Uno retires after 37 years with farewell series | Cars

Disclosure Fiat Uno Ciao: exclusive painting to mark the end of the compact that innovated in some aspects throughout its trajectory

It’s the end of an icon. Fiat takes the Uno out of the line, one of the best-selling models in Brazil during its 37-year trajectory. For the farewell, the brand offers the special series called Ciao, which will have only 250 units manufactured with some exclusive items, such as the numbered nameplate on the panel.

Manufactured uninterruptedly since August 1984 at the Betim Automotive Pole (MG), the Fiat One

accumulates 4,379,356 million units produced. All Ciao limited series units will feature Silverstone Gray paint, with black painted roof, exterior mirrors and rear spoiler.

In addition, the doors have handles in the color of the vehicle and a side sticker with the name Uno Ciao

accompanied by the phrase “La Storia di Una Leggenda” — “the story of a legend” in Italian. The striking look is complemented by unique 14-inch dark alloy wheels and the “Uno” logo in Italian colors to the left of the trunk lid.

Inside, Uno Ciao adopts a darker pattern and a bicolor finish in light tones on the doors and in the central strip that crosses the dashboard. In it is the numbered plate

, from 001 to 250. Also noteworthy are the seats with a unique finish and armrest for the driver’s seat.

They are part of the standard equipment of the Fiat Uno Ciao

items such as air conditioning, power steering, instrument panel with LCD screen, on-board computer, sound system with bluetooth radio and USB port, among others.

On the roof, Uno Ciao carries a storage compartment on top with an additional central mirror, ideal for monitoring children and pets in the rear seat. the price of Uno Ciao

it hasn’t been released yet, but to have a base, the version attractive

part of BRL 68,490.