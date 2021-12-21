Fiat Uno wins “Italian” farewell series limited to 250 units

After 37 years of history, the Fiat Uno will be discontinued with the right to a special series. Announced by Fiat on Monday (20), the Uno Ciao is already on sale and will be limited to 250 numbered units and in exclusive configuration.

Sexta-feira Negra! Subscribe to Quatro Rodas from R$ 6.90

In addition to the nameplate, there will be details that refer to the history of the most famous Fiat in South America (4.3 million, according to the brand).

Uno Ciao actually corresponds to the optional package that is now offered to the compact. Costing R$14,400, the Ciao package also includes Silverstone gray paint, charged separately. Thus, the price of the last 250 Uno manufactured will start at R$ 84,990.

Subscribe to the QUATRO RODAS newsletters and stay well informed about the automotive world with what you like and need to know the most. register here to receive our newsletter Registration successfully Complete! You will receive our newsletter every Thursday morning.

The Fiat Uno Ciao will always come in grey, with black painted roof, external mirrors and rear spoiler. In addition to emblems scattered throughout the body, there are 14-inch dark alloy wheels with a unique design.

Continues after advertising

“For all that Uno represents for the brand and for the history of the automotive industry, its farewell would have to be at the same time, but in a celebratory atmosphere,” said Herlander Zola, executive at the manufacturer.

On the roof, Uno Ciao has an exclusive upper storage compartment with additional central mirror, “ideal for monitoring children and pets in the rear seat”. In the trunk, the three letters that name the model are painted in the colors of the Italian flag and, inside.

The units of the model are already on sale, always with the 1.0 engine with 77 hp and 10.9 kgfm. The farewell series is sold as an option and costs R$ 14,440, and it is possible to select it on the Fiat website.

Can’t go to the bank to buy, but don’t want to miss the exclusive Quatro Rodas content? Click here and get digital access.