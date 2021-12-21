FIFA plans to raise R$25 billion more with World Cup every two years | international football

FIFA has taken another step in its attempt to organize the World Cup every two years. At the virtual meeting held this Monday, the organization presented a financial study that expects to raise US$ 4.4 billion more with the reduction of the interval between the World Cups. The value corresponds to an additional revenue of R$ 25 billion.

According to work done by an international consultancy, the plan would increase revenue from an estimated US$7 billion (R$39.9 billion) to US$11.4 billion (R$65 billion) in a four-year cycle thanks to the increase. ticket revenue, media rights and sponsorship.

– The economic results presented are very strong. Everyone would benefit, the richest and the poorest. We would also have more money to reinvest in the development of football around the world – said the FIFA president after the meeting.

FIFA publishes research showing support for the World Cup every two years

1 of 3 FIFA President Gianni Infantino, alongside Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during the Arab Cup awards ceremony, which ended on Sunday in Doha — Photo: Reuters FIFA President Gianni Infantino, alongside Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during the Arab Cup awards ceremony, which ended on Sunday in Doha — Photo: Reuters

Despite the numbers presented by FIFA employees to affiliates, the entity did not vote on the matter. The strategy of FIFA president Gianni Infantino was to use the event on Monday to “reach a consensus” on the proposal, which is the main point of a profound plan to overhaul the world football calendar.

Infantino said that young people are in favor of reducing the interval between the World Cups and that the greater frequency of disputes in the tournament would not trivialize the event.

– What matters is the quality – added the FIFA president.

FIFA Study Projects Double Cup Jobs Every Two Years

To convince members, FIFA officials also reveal that the study projected a GDP increase of US$ 180 billion (R$ 1 trillion) in a 16-year cycle with the change of the Cup every two years. The projection for the current scenario is ​​US$ 80 billion (R$ 456 million). FIFA claims that reducing the gap between the World Cups would also double the number of jobs created by the events to 2 million.

2 of 3 Alejandro Dominguez, president of Conmebol, and Aleksander Čeferin, president of Uefa, after meeting — Photo: Reproduction from Twitter Alejandro Dominguez, president of Conmebol, and Aleksander Čeferin, president of Uefa, after meeting — Photo: Reproduction from Twitter

Opponents promise tournaments to rival World Cup

Uefa and Conmebol have already announced that they are against the proposal. The two entities control football, respectively, in Europe and South America. Their affiliates have won all 21 World Cup titles since 1930. The big European clubs and the IOC (International Olympic Committee) are also opposed.

– I can’t believe I’m making enemies. My role is to debate the future of football in a respectful way. We are talking about solidarity – Infantino said, without giving a deadline when he will put the matter to vote.

In November, a report commissioned by the World Leagues Forum said that FIFA’s proposal, coupled with changes to the Club World Cup, could cost major national football leagues and UEFA around $9 billion. ) per season on lost television rights and commercial agreements.

Last week, Uefa and Conmebol held a meeting to unify a trade partnership in an attempt to counteract the proposal of a World Cup every two years. The two entities announced the opening of a joint business office, headquartered in London. The English capital will also host a game between the current champions of the Euro and Copa América (Italy and Argentina) to be played in June.

They also approved a study on the dispute for a “Nations League” between the two continents: the 10 South American teams would join the tournament that Uefa has organized since 2018. The directors, however, did not explain how the logistics or the sports part of this competition.

3 of 3 Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol, and Giani Infantino, president of FIFA — Photo: Getty Images Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol, and Giani Infantino, president of FIFA — Photo: Getty Images

FIFA proposes to distribute more than BRL 18 billion to affiliates