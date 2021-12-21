Finally! Post application updated with interface changes and dark mode support

Widely used by Brazilians, the Correios application was finally updated this week and gained a total redesign in its interface, in addition to native support for dark mode and others general improvements released for both Android and iOS users. The update implemented the dark mode on all application pages, from the startup screen to other features offered on the platform, presenting in an organized way the functions for sending orders, prices/deadlines and monitoring of the account.

The first section displays all registered objects that can be traced. Using the filters, it is possible to configure only ‘In Transit’ or ‘Delivered’ shipments to appear, and it is also possible to enable alert notifications when there is a change in status. The dark mode follows the standard adopted by the user in the operating system, however it is possible to go to the application settings and manually change it to both light and dark visuals. This functionality provides greater visual comfort and helps to reduce energy consumption on AMOLED screens.

Through the application, it is also possible to perform several related to the postal service of Correios, including simulation of shipping prices, payment of customs duties and search for agencies based on the location of the device.