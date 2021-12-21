Find out the team chosen by SBT to open 2022 broadcasts · TV News

Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) confirmed this Tuesday (21) the dates and broadcasts of the pre-Libertadores 2022, which will start to be played on February 22nd. SBT decided to choose Fluminense’s game to open the works next year. América Mineiro will be exclusive to Conmebol TV.

Tricolor das Laranjeiras will play against a team from Colombia. The opponents of this clash are also undefined and depend on the end of the Colombian Championship, which is in the final stretch.

If you give Deportivo Cali against Tolima, this spot in phase 2 belongs to Millonarios. If Tolima goes, Deportivo Cali will enter as opponents of Fluminense, and Millonarios will go straight to the groups. Fluminense’s matches are scheduled for February 22nd (outbound) and March 1st (back), two Tuesdays, at 9:30 pm.

With this, Conmebol TV will have the exclusive transmission of the match between América Mineiro and Guaraní (PAR), which will take place on February 23rd and March 2nd, two Wednesdays, at 7:15 pm. The game will only be available to subscribers of operators Claro, Net and Sky.

At Disney, Fluminense’s game will be the attraction together with Silvio Santos’ station. Whoever wins the matches goes straight to the group stage of the most important competition in South American football. The dispute only starts on April 6th, with teams like Flamengo, Atlético Mineiro, Palmeiras, among others.

This is the last year of the current Libertadores contract. By April 2022, Conmebol hopes to define the winners of the bidding for broadcasting rights between 2023 and 2026. SBT is fighting to renew the contract against Globo, which wants the competition back. In pay TV and streaming, the fight will be between Disney and WarnerMedia.