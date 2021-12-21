Find out who is Rico Melquiades’ biggest disappointment at Fazenda 13 ! | Replying Tweets – RecordTV

The Farm 13 came to an end last Thursday night, December 16th. The great champion was Rico Melquiades! The comedian took home the final prize of R$1.5 million after receiving 77.47% of the public’s votes and winning the dispute against Bil Araújo, Marina Ferrari and Solange Gomes. Responsible for causing the biggest bullshit of editing, Rico pissed off fellow feedlots, but he also brought fun to headquarters. The comedian discussed with practically all the realitys pawns and starred in historical moments of the season by having a food fight in the room and purposely causing a punishment. Rico was also the participant who won the greatest amount of competitions, winning the Chapéu three times and the Lampião do Poder twice. In fact, two of his tenures as Farmer caused a stir on social networks and among pedestrians. With acid comments, Rico divided up the rural chores of his first reign while distributing insults to his peers. In his third coronation, the comedian decided to wake up the participants with a “panelaço” in the room, causing a real war with Dynho, MC Gui and Sthefane. However, the most chaotic moment involving the comedian was with Dayane. After they argued fiercely in the room, the model ripped the pawn’s jacket. He spent days not knowing what had happened, until the action of his colleague was revealed by Aline and Bil. Despite loving a fire in the hay, the pedestrian also entertained the participants in his authentic way. Even rivals indulged in Rico’s jokes! He found allies at headquarters and befriended Aline, Erika, Marina and Mileide. Here on Replying Tweets, Rico talks about Anitta, Day’s torn jacket bullshit, fame and more! Come and see!