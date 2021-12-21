First Brazilian satellite produced by startup will be launched by SpaceX, in Cape Canaveral, Florida – Air & Naval Defense

Aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, the first satellite built by a Brazilian startup will be launched on January 10, 2022, from Cape Canaveral, Florida. PION-BR1 was developed in just 7 months by the founders of startup PION Labs, Calvin Trubiene, Bruno Pinto Costa, Gabriel Yamato and João Pedro Vilas Boas and aims to study the capacity of long-distance communication for the development of a new it was for the segment in the country.

The PION-BR1 is considered a satellite peak, also called the “PocketQube”, of just 125 cm³. The entire assembly of the equipment was carried out in a laboratory in São Caetano do Sul, São Paulo.

The launch will be possible thanks to the partnership between PION Labs and Alba Orbital, a company that aims to facilitate access to the space, with measures that made shipping cheaper and, even, other companies will participate in the mission.

“Even with the space race that started in the last century and resumed in the last two years, the affairs of the universe are still distant for a good portion of the population. Therefore, we want to democratize access and bring people closer to the space”, declares João.

The purpose of the PION-BR1 is to obtain a legacy of flight, which consists of receiving and analyzing data on the communication and monitoring capacity of subsystems, internal and external temperature, battery capacity, among other issues. Thus, it will be possible to scale larger projects and explore long-distance transmissions. It is estimated that the useful life of the equipment is up to 2 years, when it will enter the atmosphere and disintegrate due to the high temperature.

“In the long term, we want to improve these discoveries and transform them into solutions for monitoring sustainability and safety, as many players in agribusiness and in the preservation of the Amazon, for example, demand. In a second moment, we also thought about expanding our operations to Latin America”, says Calvin.

The technology behind the satellite has an open frequency conduit that will be received with the help of AMSAT-BR radio amateurs. The association was created and is maintained by people focused on studies of transmissions of electromagnetic waves, new modes and protocols for signal, voice, data or image communication, in frequencies between 30 kHz and 4 GHz.

Calling the equipment and startup PION is a tribute to Brazilian physicist César Lattes, one of those responsible for the discovery of the subatomic particle. The group’s trajectory began in 2017, with the development of rockets for the Spaceport American Cup (SAC), which takes place annually in the United States. In 2020, they won the bid for the Brazilian Satellite Olympiad MCTI, in which they provided educational kits to facilitate learning based on a space mission project, from which all the funds for financing the development of the PION-BR1 and its launch come from.

PION Labs is also the pioneer and responsible for holding the Latin America Space Challenge (LASC) along the lines of the SAC world championship, precisely to bring the same experience to Brazilian teams.