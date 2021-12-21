First charging station for electric cars in Maranhão opens in São Luís

Investment

The Equatorial Group’s initiative takes place through the Research and Development (R&D) Program of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and counts on the investment of nine other companies in the electricity sector, represented by Global Participações em Energia. The total investment of the project in five states of the federation is approximately R$ 19 million, and the project in Maranhão has an important partnership with the State Government.

electric mobility

Electric mobility is a term used to define the electrification of means of transport, that is, the possibility of locomotion using vehicles powered 100% by electricity. The main objective of Equatorial’s electric mobility project is to promote and evaluate the use of electric vehicles by the community of Maranhão in the current scenario of urban mobility, in order to encourage adherence and closer contact with the global trend of electrification of car fleets .

The electric mobility project will contribute to the decarbonization of the environment, promoting the sustainable use of energy and promoting the reduction of environmental impacts from the use of fossil fuels (non-renewable energy sources that contain high amounts of carbon, used in common vehicles , such as gasoline and diesel).

Electric vehicles are powered solely by electricity and may have one or more engines, which rely on energy stored in batteries, usually lithium ions, to operate. By not having fossil fuels as a source, electric cars do not emit CO2 (carbon dioxide) and do not pollute the environment.

Electric bikes are available to the population at the electro-station. (Photo: Disclosure / Equatorial MA)

Electric car

A popular electric car like the ZOE model, by Renault (the same model that was donated to the State Government), takes around three hours for a full charge and can travel up to 250 km. Taking into account that each full load consumes 52 kWh of energy, the average value for each load, conventional Maranhão natarif (R$ 0.76597 for each kWh) with the addition of charges, state and federal taxes, the value of a full load would cost an average of *R$ 60 per load (*average value calculated for a conventional residential customer). For comparison purposes, filling the gas tank of a combustion car of the same size currently costs around R$250.

In addition to creating a sustainable proposal for transport, the project also seeks to develop technological innovations and diversify energy sources; to promote the quality of life of the community through the use of bicycles made available for leisure; and stimulate national technological advancement through the development of a vehicle charging system.

Promotion

According to the Innovation Engineer at Grupo Equatorial, Lucas Pinheiro, “the project aims to promote and encourage electric mobility in Maranhão to generate discussion on the topic, innovate and present this technology to society in order to stimulate change natural, including understanding about this possibility, which many people sometimes don’t even see, but yes, it already exists and we start with making this structure available so that everyone can have access. We have three cars in the distributor’s fleet and we have made an electric vehicle available for the Government to start using it. We will monitor and help in this cultural change, encouraging this in the public space. The role of the Research and Innovation program is to be a pioneer, to bring this topic to the fore,” emphasized Lucas.