First death from Influenza H3N2 is confirmed in Paraná, says Sesa | Paraná

An elderly woman, aged 77, died of Influenza A H3N2, in Maringá, in the north of Paraná, according to the State Health Department (Sesa). Information about the first death from the disease was released this Monday (20).

According to Sesa, 20 cases were confirmed, until this Monday, of virus infection. Cases were registered in at least 12 cities in the state. See, below, the list of cities with confirmed cases.

In Paraná, Sesa ruled out the occurrence of an influenza outbreak and said the possible reason for the registrations is the “possible low vaccination coverage for Influenza”.

The virus has caused outbreaks in other states in the country, such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bahia.

THE state is the eighth state with the lowest flu vaccine coverage, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Until this Monday, 67.4% of the population of Paraná received the vaccine against the disease.

“The vaccines that we have in stock here at Cemepar and in the municipalities of Paraná do not reach this Darwin strain, H3N2, which is circulating. It will reach the Darwin strain in the middle of the year, when the next vaccine against Influenza arrives”, said the secretary of Paraná, Beto Preto.

The Municipality of Maringá did not officially disclose, until the last update of the report, about the death in the city.

Cities with confirmed cases

Sesa confirmed cases of the disease in the following cities:

Maringá: 1 death

Tapira: 1 case

Cornelius Procopio: 1 case

Campo Mourão: 1 case

Castro: 2 cases

Curitiba: 1 case

Guarapuava: 1 case

Campo Largo: 2 cases

Pine forests: 2 cases

Paranaguá: 3 cases

White Duck: 3 cases

Toledo: 1 case

Resende (RJ): 1 case diagnosed in Paraná

Through a note, the department also stated that it monitors the scenario and stressed the importance of vaccination against the flu for residents.

In addition, the doctor and president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, Clóvis Arns, warned that the same valid precautions against the new coronavirus apply to combat the flu.

“Don’t be scared. On the other hand, the preventive measures we use for Covid are also very effective for the flu. So if we’re already thinking about reducing preventive measures, as long as we’re with other people and don’t wear a mask, it still works.” warned.