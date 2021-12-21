First revealed VIDEO of Russian attack drone S-70 Okhotnik destroying ground target

Russian Ministry of Defense releases for the first time images of bombs being dropped by an experimental model of the heavy attack drone S-70 Okhotnik. 20.12.2021, Sputnik Brazil

In the video shared this Sunday (19) by Rossiya 1 channel, the unmanned vehicle can be seen dropping a 500-kilogram aerial bomb and destroying a ground target. A source from the Russian military-industrial complex had reported that these tests had been carried out in January 2021. The S-70 Okhotnik’s brand-new targeting and navigation system allows the use of free-fall munitions with an accuracy similar to high-precision weapons . The drone, manufactured by OKB Sukhoi, has a length of 14 meters, a wingspan of 19 meters and a takeoff mass of 20 tons. Its maximum subsonic flight speed is up to 1,000 kilometers per hour. The S-70 Okhotnik is a multifunctional device capable of eliminating all types of targets, both air and ground. In addition, the Russian drone was created to work in conjunction with the Su-57 fighter and use all the weaponry of the fifth-generation fighter.

2021

