First revealed VIDEO of Russian attack drone S-70 Okhotnik destroying ground target

Russian Ministry of Defense releases for the first time images of bombs being dropped by an experimental model of the heavy attack drone S-70 Okhotnik.

In the video shared this Sunday (19) by Rossiya 1 channel, the unmanned vehicle can be seen dropping a 500-kilogram aerial bomb and destroying a ground target.

A source from Russia’s military-industrial complex had reported that these tests were being carried out in January 2021.

The S-70 Okhotnik’s brand new targeting and navigation system enables the use of free fall ammunition with an accuracy similar to high precision weapons.

The drone, manufactured by OKB Sukhoi, has a length of 14 meters, a wingspan of 19 meters and a takeoff mass of 20 tons.

Its maximum subsonic flight speed is up to 1,000 kilometers per hour. The S-70 Okhotnik is a multifunctional device capable of eliminating all types of targets, both air and ground.