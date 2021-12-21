Fixed income funds have record net funding and hit the mark of BRL 301 billion in 2021

(Shutterstock)

The turnaround that caused fixed-income assets to lose the stigma of being unprofitable and return to delivering more attractive results also generated a drastic change in fundraising throughout this year.

With the rapid rise in the Selic rate from 2% a year to the current 9.25% a year, investment flows for fixed income started to grow again, after several months of withdrawals. In the accumulated result for the year, up to December 17, net deposits (discounted withdrawals) in fixed income funds had already surpassed the mark of R$301 billion, in nominal values.

The amount is record. Fixed income funds have never raised so much money, considering the historical series of the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima), which began in 2002.

In the accumulated result for this year, half of the funding, that is, R$ 149.6 billion went to simple fixed income funds, which accumulate returns of 3.32% per year throughout 2021, considering the profitability up to December 17th. In the same period, the CDI yielded 4.06%.

These types of funds usually invest at least 95% of the net worth in government bonds, repurchase agreements backed by government bonds or private credit papers with risk equivalent to the sovereign. Investments abroad or concentration in private credit are prohibited.

Funding was also significant among sovereign low-duration fixed-income funds and investment-grade low-duration fixed-income funds, which show returns of 3.38% and 4.36% in the year, respectively, in the year to December 17 .

The perspective is that the funding of fixed income funds will continue to be intense in the coming year as well. The reason: new interest rate hikes. According to the latest statement from the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), the committee should carry out yet another adjustment of 1.5 percentage points at the next February meeting, which would raise the Selic rate to 10.75% per year.

The increases, however, should not stop there. With inflationary pressures, the median of economists consulted by the Central Bank projects that the basic interest rate will end the year 2022 at 11.50% per year, according to the Focus Report released today (20).

At the same time that fixed income shines again, the rise in the Selic rate worsens the attractiveness of higher risk investments, such as equity funds. In the year to December 17, the situation is the opposite in this class of funds that accumulate net redemptions of BRL 606.9 million throughout 2021.

