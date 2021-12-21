Flamengo doubles sponsorship contract in shorts; see values

Credit: Marcos Riboli

Flamengo will double the financial value acquired with the sponsorship of ABC Construction. According to the newspaper “O Dia”, the brand that is printed on the shorts of the Rubro-Negro uniform previously paid R$2.5 million for a year. Now, with a contract until 2023, the amount transferred to Flamengo will be BRL 10 million.

The club’s board of directors must vote for the renewal of sponsorship this Tuesday (21) through an extraordinary meeting. In addition to the voting, the event will also take place on the same date with the Pixbet contract, which will yield R$ 48 million to Flamengo’s coffers by 2023 to continue stamping the brand on the shoulder of the men’s professional football uniform.

In the case of the new contract with ABC Construction, the brand will be displayed on the shorts of the uniforms for women’s and men’s professional football, men’s U-20, and men’s professional basketball uniforms.

