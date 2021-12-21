Flamengo ends meeting with Rui Vitória’s agent – Flamengo

Flamengo ends meeting with Rui Vitória's agent – Flamengo

Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel will also meet with another representative this Monday (20), at a hotel in Lisbon

Flamengo completes another full day of business in Portugal in search of the ideal technical command for the 2022 season. After meeting Bruno Macedo, representative of Jorge Jesus and Carlos Carvalhal, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel recently ended their meeting with Afzal, Rui Vitória’s agent. The information was initially given by journalist Pedro Sepúlveda.

The meeting, which began at approximately 2:00 pm (GMT), ended a short while ago, around 4:20 pm (GMT) – in other words, more than two hours long. In Pedro Sepúlveda’s record, it is possible to see Marcos Braz, vice president of football in Rio, and Bruno Spindel, executive director of the folder, arriving at the hotel where, according to the journalist, there will be another meeting.

Find out how to do double with Flamengo’s victories!

“The meeting with Afzal, Rui Vitória’s businessman, has ended. Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel have just arrived at their hotel in Lisbon to meet with another coaching agent. Flamengo is close”, wrote Peter.

It is worth pointing out that in the early afternoon, at lunchtime, the duo of Flamengo directors met with Bruno Macedo, representative of Jorge Jesus and Carlos Carvalhal – two names taken as absolute priorities. Last Sunday (19), the meeting was with a representative of Paulo Sousa, currently in charge of the Polish national team.

