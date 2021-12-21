Flamengo enters the dispute to reinforce Leila’s wish at Palmeiras and the president is warned behind the scenes

Palmeiras and Flamengo are the two most victorious clubs in recent years. Atlético-MG, which is arriving now, also appears in this list. The trend is for this ‘iron trio’ to dominate Brazilian and South American football for the next seasons.

It is no secret that Verdão is looking for a striker who is enough to solve the goals problems at the club. This request from Abel dates back to the beginning of this year. The name that always appeared on the list was Valentin Castellanos, from New York City. Now, Palmeiras knows that they will have competition from Flamengo, which seems to have entered the dispute strongly.

“Valentín Castellanos, good player. Palmeiras is interested in him, but he has competition. Flamengo is also interested in this player. So, we will have a classic between Flamengo x Palmeiras by Castellanos (…)”, reported the narrator João Guilherme, from Disney channels.

Verdão has been trying to hire the Argentine for a long time, but it always comes up against the values ​​to finalize the negotiation. The player has also done everything to play for the São Paulo club, but his desire was not enough for the agreement to be concluded.

Leila Pereira has a different profile from Galiotte and doesn’t like to miss something that is being hotly disputed, even more when a direct competitor like Flamengo enters the fray. Therefore, Alviverde can make one more effort to try to hire the 23-year-old striker.