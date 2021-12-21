Flamengo proposes to Jorge Jesus and waits for an answer after the turn of the year | Flamengo



Rio – In Portugal, looking for a new coach, the leaders of Flamengo made a proposal for Jorge Jesus to return to the Rio de Janeiro club. According to information from the “UOL” portal, the terms of the offer were presented last Monday to intermediary Bruno Macedo, with whom vice president Marcos Braz and executive director Bruno Spindel have a great relationship.

Mister’s response, however, will take time. The coach is fully focused on Benfica’s next two games, both against Porto, the first of which this Thursday for the Portuguese Cup. The following derby is valid for the Portuguese Championship, on the other Wednesday, the 30th. With that, Jesus should only respond after the turn of the year.

According to the website, Jorge Jesus is delighted with Flamengo’s interest. The coach is an idol of the rubro-negro fans and has an incredible relationship with the club’s directors. Mister’s contract with Benfica lasts until June 2022. Despite the preference for Jorge Jesus, the leaders of Flamengo are evaluating other Portuguese options in the soccer market.

Macedo, who is a lawyer and also has good traffic at Benfica, was responsible for conducting the last two negotiations involving the Portuguese coach: the arrival and departure of Rubro-Negro, in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Inflated by Flamengo’s new call, where he is idolized by the fans and won six titles, including a Copa Libertadores, the veteran coach, 67 years old, intends to give a definitive answer only after two matches against the white and blue rival. Until then, the Rio club should be waiting.

While waiting for the decision of Jorge Jesus, whose contract with Benfica lasts until June 2022, the leaders of Flamengo are evaluating other Portuguese options in the soccer market. They have already had meetings with Paulo Sousa, from the Polish national team, and with Rui Vitória, recently fired from Spartak Moscow. There is also the expectation of a conversation to deal with Vítor Pereira, who was disconnected from Fenerbahce earlier this week – it is a name that has always appealed to Flamengo fans (it had already been studied in a positive way in the recent past).

Before highly rated, Carlos Carvalhal, in turn, lost a lot of strength behind the scenes. It is not completely ruled out, but, at first, Rubro-Negro rejected a direct negotiation with Braga, with whom the coach has a relationship until June 2022.