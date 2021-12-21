Fla’s squad awaits a new coach and lives different expectations for 2022 – 12/21/2021

The focus of Flamengo’s football department is on the search for a new coach, and while the squad guidelines for the next season are not defined, some players live the expectation of a 2022 with more space and opportunities.

In this window, some names of the group were even targeted by other clubs – from official proposals to surveys or movement of the fans -, but any decision will be taken only after the hiring of the new commander.

Pedro, for example, is currently Gabigol’s reserve. The player, who recently underwent knee surgery, saw his social networks being “invaded” by Palmeiras fans, who asked for his signing. In addition, the name of the 21 shirt was, in recent days, speculated in several clubs, but there are no ongoing negotiations.

Taking out Pedro do Rubro-Negro, even, should not be an easy mission. Fla bought the player’s rights from Fiorentina, Italy, in December last year, for 14 million euros (about R$ 87 million at the price at the time), and signed a contract until 2025.

Another coveted player in the ball market is right-back Rodinei. Fluminense and São Paulo, apart from Charlotte FC, from the United States, showed interest, but the club from Gávea does not indicate the possibility of any negotiation going forward if it is not for sale.

“Rodinei is a fantastic athlete, a great human being, always positive. We will have a very complicated season, a series of months with nine or 10 games, and we will need a qualified squad with quantitative skills. So we have Rodinei, but any athlete that receives an official proposal, Flamengo will analyze, listen and respond and make the decision. There were a series of surveys and offers, Flamengo did not accept and we count on the athlete”, declared the soccer director, Bruno Spindel, to the ” Throw!”.

In the defensive sector, there is the possibility of the arrival of reinforcements, and if that happens, Léo Pereira and Gustavo Henrique could lose space in the team.

Active rivals

Currently, Flamengo’s main rivals, Atlético-MG and Palmeiras are in the soccer market and are making changes to the squad. At Galo, the first reinforcement was Ademir, 26-year-old forward, who was at América-MG. The negotiations, however, are not recent and he had already signed a pre-contract in the middle of the year.

Midfielder Guilherme Castilho and defender Vitor Mendes, who were on loan at Juventude, return to the Minas Gerais club. Atlético-MG is also talking about possible exits, such as that of striker Diego Costa, who has an uncertain future.

Palmeiras is doing a makeover in the cast. Felipe Melo and Willian Bigode said goodbye to Fluminense, while Jailson hit with Cruzeiro. Victor Luis and Luiz Adriano still haven’t defined the future at the club.

On the other hand, goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba and Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta arrived. There was also an agreement with Chilean defender Valber Huerta, from Universidad Católica, but the deal fell through after he did not pass the medical exams.