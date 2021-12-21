Flay counters Ícaro Silva after actor detonates participation in ‘BBB’

Former BBC and singer Flay countered actor Ícaro Silva, after he critically denied his participation in “BBB 22” (TV Globo). At dawn today, the actor called reality show “mediocre”:

“Guys, respect my history, my trajectory, my hatred for mediocre entertainment and my disgust for sharing a bathroom. Stop believing this absurd story that I would consider going to Big Boster Brasil,” he said.

In a comment on Rainha Matos’ Instagram profile, Flay blasted him:

“Don’t think about participating, okay. So far, so good, but the guy thinks he’s so superior to the show that he’s putting him down like that? Call it shit? Does he like it when someone thinks and calls his job shit? In exchange for what, right, I think. This program is an audience leader, it is the livelihood of so many families, it continues to grow and is the biggest in the country for a long time, in addition to changing the lives of those who pass by there as honestly as your work (I suppose), I don’t know. Come on down, Papi, have respect for the guys, you’re an artist, you know how much the entertainment/art/media medium has ups and downs. Humility and down to earth, son, it’s good for everyone,” snapped Flay.

Then, the artist cited the role of Icarus in “Secret Truths 2” (Globoplay):

“Arrogant, arrogant, disrespectful, he even liked his role, but now I think it sucks. Anyone who wants respect, respects,” he concluded.