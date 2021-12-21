Flu and covid: how to deal with outbreaks of other diseases during the pandemic – 12/21/2021

Because of the pandemic, these last two years have not been easy for anyone. And, when everything seemed to be heading towards a calmer beginning of 2022 here in Brazil, we are forced to deal with the uncontrolled spread of the new variant of the coronavirus, the omicron, and with an outbreak of flu, which is taking many people to public hospitals and private.

To find out how the health teams are dealing with this unpleasant combination of covid-19, flu and other respiratory viruses, I spoke with Moacyr Silva Júnior, an infectious disease physician at the Infection Control Service and Intensive Care Unit of Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein and from Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo); and with Telma Antunes, Ph.D. in Pulmonology from the Faculty of Medicine of USP (University of São Paulo) and pulmonologist at the Hospital Albert Einstein.

Live well I wanted to understand what to attribute the emergence of this outbreak of other respiratory viruses besides Sars-CoV-2?

Dr. Moacyr Silva Júnior With the adherence of the Brazilian population to vaccination against covid-19, the cases of the disease and mortality dropped significantly. So far, this new omicron variant has not shown a significant increase in mortality, but an increase in cases in the most prevalent countries.

During the pandemic, many people did not go to health centers to get vaccinated against influenza (flu virus) or other infections. Thus, vaccination coverage is below expectations. For example: the Brazilian vaccine coverage for influenza is around 60%, which probably led to the outbreak in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Live well Vaccination is our great weapon against infectious diseases like the flu and covid-19. At the same time, we cannot rely solely on vaccines, especially in a period of pandemic or viral outbreak. How to deal with this situation and which viruses are most saturating hospital care?

Silva Jr. The number of consultations with flu conditions or acute respiratory syndrome increased in hospitals. Other viruses — such as rhinovirus, parainfluenza, respiratory syncytial virus — also had a substantial increase. Perhaps, this is explained by the decrease in the use of masks and greater crowding of the population, who are saturated, tired and end up neglecting the guidelines to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses (hand hygiene, maintain social distance and wear a mask).

Live well How are hospitals screening to see if a person has the flu or covid-19 and not having all patients take the test for coronavirus?

Silva Jr. In December, our “Christmas gift” is the appearance of these other respiratory viruses and the capacity of emergency care units. This is causing doctors to think about how to differentiate and diagnose these other non-coronavirus related respiratory infections.

It is known that the influenza virus can be as lethal as the covid-19 virus. We learned this in 2009, with the H1N1. At the moment, many doctors end up empirically prescribing the drug oseltamivir (Tamiflu) to patients who arrive with respiratory symptoms. In the vast majority of hospitals, there is no scheme set up for diagnosing these other viruses.

Live well How do you describe your year 2021 in this fight against the pandemic? And what is your projection for 2022?

Silva Jr. My 2021 boils down to a lot of work against covid-19, in crowded hospitals, with pent-up demand and with other diseases that were not caused by the coronavirus. To close the year came the appearance of omicron —which apparently arouses more fear than death— and, to top it off, an outbreak of influenza. In 2022, the scenario should be more favorable, things should return to the “almost normal” world, with covid-19 being just a common cold, with annual vaccinations, and with other respiratory viruses following their usual seasonality.

Live well As I said, I also spoke with Dr. Telma Antunes. The pulmonologist highlighted that, “in fact, emergency rooms are crowded with people with viral respiratory infections. They are patients with Influenza A H3N2, H1N1, parainfluenza, respiratory syncytial virus, metapneumovirus, rhinovirus, etc. All autumn and winter viruses to the Same time”.

When asked about the severity of these viruses and whether there are differences from previous years, Antunes said, “I don’t think it’s different from other years (pre-pandemic) in terms of severity, but rather the number of sick patients at the same time.”

This is a problem that can seriously disrupt the health system. I asked the doctor about how they are doing the screening so I don’t have to send all patients to undergo the covid test. She answered:

Dr. Telma Antunes Every flu-like illness starts with similar symptoms, then creates confusion with covid-19. At the hospital where I work, we do rapid research for influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and PCR for covid-19. The Respiratory Pathogen Panel is ordered for patients at increased risk of pulmonary complications.

Live well With all that, what recommendations would you leave for people? What can we do to avoid further harm to public health?

Antunes I think it is important to emphasize that the transmission mechanism of respiratory viruses is very similar to each other. This outbreak of infections only shows us that people have greatly reduced their use of masks and social distancing. With the arrival of the omicron variant, which is more transmissible than the delta and partially escapes the applied vaccines, there is indeed a great risk of an increase in covid-19 cases at the end of the year and beginning of 2022. If we do not maintain the care , we will probably have to restructure the health systems to receive a larger number of patients once again.