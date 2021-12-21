Flu syndrome increases by up to 400% visits in UPAs in the interior

The interior of Bahia is experiencing the same flu outbreak that has been putting pressure on the capital’s health system. In addition to the regular demand of patients for different cases, the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) spread across the state have to manage cases of flu syndrome. In Porto Seguro, the demand of patients for the municipal service increased by 400%. According to the mayor, Jânio Natal, the demand is greater than the units’ rescue capacity and there is a lack of doctors. In Feira de Santana, assistance had to be suspended in two UPAs due to overcrowding last weekend.

“At the UPA in Baianão, which normally treated 80 to 100 patients, we assisted on Thursday, 16, a total of 466 people. In Arraial da Ajuda, the normal range was between 50 and 60 per day and, now, we are serving around 150. In Trancoso, the service was between 20 and 30 and increased to 110. This is way above capacity”, said the mayor , in a video released by the city.

Jânio Natal also highlighted that the number of available health professionals is insufficient and that he is facing difficulties in hiring new doctors. “And why not hire more professionals? The problem is finding someone. We have a medical shortage problem. And this in all of Brazil, it is not just in Porto Seguro”, he added.

The mayor’s testimony came after the registration of complaints about the service in the city’s UPAs. A video recorded last week circulates on social networks in which a woman appears passed out on the floor of UPA Baianão. It is also possible to see that the unit is in high demand for patients. In the video comments, several complaints about the delay in patient screening. The Porto Seguro health secretary was contacted to comment on the situation, but did not return until the edition was closed, at 11 pm this Monday (20th).

Concern for other cities

The technician from the State Coordination of Immunization of the Bahia State Health Department (Sesab), Ramon Saavedra, says that despite the concentration of flu cases being in Salvador, there is concern about the countryside.

“The cases are very concentrated for the time being in Salvador, but we are monitoring this. There is great concern with the southern region due to the floods caused by rain, which can take more people to the health units, even due to other diseases”, said Saavedra.

“What we need to do is get ahead of ourselves, because it’s possible that the health system across the state becomes overwhelmed and doesn’t keep up with the demand. It must be remembered that we have not yet left the covid-19 pandemic and that in the summer period, which is coming, we have an increase in cases of dengue, chikungunya and zika, for example”, adds the coach.

The latest bulletin issued by Sesab shows that 170 cases of the Influenza A virus, subtype H3N2 have been identified by report so far. Of this total, 48 evolved to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG). Of the 170 positive diagnoses, 144 are in Salvador.

“Of the 48 most serious cases, 44 were in Salvador and the other two in Camaçari and Lauro de Freitas. So the alert is also for the spread of the outbreak to the Metropolitan Region”, warned Saavedra.

It is worth noting that not all those infected with the flu virus enter the accounting disclosed by Sesab. In addition to cases in which tests are not carried out, the reports may point to another type of flu that is not caused by Influenza A H3N2, which is currently in greater circulation.

“A clinical picture of flu can be caused by dozens of etiological agents. Only in the influenza group we have several and we still have other types of virus”, explains the technician from the Sesab Immunization Coordination.

Two deaths in Bahia

Feira de Santana held a vaccination campaign over the weekend (Photo: Publicity / Feira de Santana City Hall)

Most recent cases of flu are from a new variant of the H3N2 mutation, the Darwin, originating in Australia and which in Brazil started to spread from Rio de Janeiro. This new strain of Influenza virus type A has already caused two deaths in Bahia: an 80-year-old woman and a 84-year-old man, confirmed Sesab.

The flu virus, compared to SArs-Cov-2, which causes covid-19, has low lethality but can take advantage of weakened organisms such as the elderly and people with comorbidities.

Virologist Viviane Botosso, a member of the Brazilian Society of Virology (SBV), explains that the Influenza virus is constantly changing and, therefore, vaccination every year is important. “It is a natural evolution of the virus. Mutations are located in proteins on the surface of the virus, which are the first to come into contact with our immune system. Therefore, we need to take a new vaccine every year against the new strains that are starting to circulate”, he says.

Viviane highlights that flu outbreaks tend to occur in winter and not in December, days before the beginning of summer, and that the vaccine alone will not be enough to contain the spread of the disease. “We are experiencing a totally atypical outbreak, because this is not the time for the circulation of Influenza. What happens is that the vaccine does not protect 100% against the virus. Therefore, we have to take non-pharmacological measures, which are the same against the coronavirus: use of a mask, isolation and avoid agglomerations”, he advises.

According to data from Sesab (referring to the last week, considering that the information system of the Ministry of Health is down), 69.6% of the target audience in the state is vaccinated against the flu. The goal is 90%. The State Council of Municipal Health Secretaries of Bahia (Cosems-Ba) was contacted, but did not answer the calls.

In any case, it is important to emphasize that the current Influenza vaccine, which protects against the three most serious subtypes of the flu virus, does not have complete protection against the Darwin strain. The latest update of the immunizers includes the variation of H3N2 from last year, called Hong Kong (in reference to the place of origin of the mutation). The next vaccines will already bring protection against the Australian variant.

The vaccine being offered this year, however, even in the case of H3N2 Darwin, is important to prevent the more serious manifestations of flu, a disease that can progress to pneumonia and SARS.

Experts have warned about the differences between covid-19 and the flu (see details in the box opposite).

This Monday (20), the city of Salvador also posted explanatory cards on its Instagram profile about which health unit to look for for each type of symptom. UPAs, flu and PAs, for example, should be reserved for severe cases; while mild symptoms are treated in UBS.

*With the guidance of Deputy Reporting Chief Monique Lôbo.