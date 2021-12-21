Fluminense and América-MG know their opponents from the second phase of the Libertadores; see the draw

This Monday morning, Conmebol held the draw for the clashes of the first and second phases of the Libertadores 2022, and two Brazilian clubs met their opponents. Fluminense will face Deportivo Cali or Millonários (both Colombians), while América-MG will face Guaraní (PAR). Both teams from Brazil are in the second phase of the competition.

Tricolor das Laranjeiras was in pot 1, while Coelho was in pot 2, in a division that followed the Conmebol club ranking. Libertadores regulations prevent teams from the same country from facing each other in the first phases.

The first phase matches will be in the weeks of February 9th and 16th. The second phase, where América-MG and Fluminense are located, will be a week later, between February 23rd and March 2nd.

Whoever advances to the third phase will play between the 9th and 16th of March. The Libertadores group stage draw will take place on March 23, and group games start on April 6th.

Check out below how the draw for the initial phase of Libertadores turned out. The teams on the left side play their first home game in the playoff.

FIRST PHASE

Montevideo City Torque (URU) X Barcelona (EQU)

Deportivo Lara (VEN) X Bolivar (BOL)

Universidad Cesar Vallejo (PER) X Olimpia (PAR)

SECOND LEVEL

Deportivo Cali or Millionaires X Fluminense

Audax Italiano (CHI) X Estudiantes de La Plata (ARG)

Deportivo Lara (VEN) or Bolivar (BOL) X Universidad Catolica (EQU)

America-MG X Guaraní (PAR)

Montevideo City Torque or Barcelona (EQU) x Universitario (PER)

Plaza Colonia (URU) x The Strongest (BOL)

Everton (CHI) vs. Monagas (VEN)

Universidad Cesar Vallejo (PER) or Olimpia (PAR) vs Atlético Nacional